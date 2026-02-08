Sharjah: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026”, which took place from 21 to 24 January 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah, generated property transactions worth over AED 5 billion, representing a 17% growth compared to the previous edition.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and Leader Events Management, the exhibition drew over 18,000 visitors from real estate investors, stakeholders and professionals, strengthening its position as a premier property platform across the UAE and the wider region.

The Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce real estate registration fees on transactions completed during the ACRES 2026 exhibition, contributed markedly to increased visitor turnout. This year’s exceptional edition featured a record-breaking participation of over 120 exhibitors representing major real estate development and investment companies, as well as leading developers from across the UAE.

The exhibition showcased more than 200 projects, covering luxury residential units, innovative commercial and industrial developments, and strategically located investment land plots, with a significant number of high-value properties making their debut in the UAE and beyond.

Participating companies also introduced a wide range of attractive investment opportunities, exclusive discounts, and flexible payment plans targeting diverse investor segments.

Sustained Growth in the Real Estate Sector

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said that ACRES 2026’s success demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of Sharjah’s real estate market amid evolving economic conditions. The exhibition operates within a stable investment environment grounded in trust and a balanced growth model that prioritises both economic performance and quality of life.

He noted that ACRES has successfully reinforced its role as a comprehensive economic platform that strengthens investment decision-making by bringing together property developers, financiers, and investors within a structured institutional framework that enhances overall market efficiency.

Al Owais further emphasised that the success of this year’s edition reflects effective coordination between the event organisers and stakeholders across both the government and private sectors. It also embodies Sharjah’s strategic vision for a real estate sector grounded in long-term planning and sustainability.

“The high level of participation from investors and visitors highlights the robustness of the Sharjah’s real estate ecosystem and the impact of supportive policies established by the wise leadership, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a stable, secure, and attractive investment destination,” he added.

Leading Position

H.E. Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that that ACRES 2026 achieved remarkable success, registering 2,747 sales transactions with a total value of AED 5 billion. This success, he noted, reflects strong market demand and investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate sector, highlighting the growing prominence of the sector in the emirate.

Al Shamsi explained that the strong government support for the exhibition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, significantly contributed to success of this year’s edition.

He added that the Executive Council’s implementation of a set of targeted discounts and facilitation measures played a direct role in boosting real estate transactions and attracting higher footfall, while reinforcing the confidence of investors and visitors from within the UAE and abroad. This government support underscores Sharjah’s commitment to advancing the real estate sector, fostering sustainable growth, and ensuring the market meets present and future demand.

Al Shamsi further noted that ACRES forms part of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s strategy to promote real estate investment in the emirate. The exhibition serves to showcase premium investment opportunities, incentives, and facilitation measures available to investors and entrepreneur, thereby supporting property acquisition and ownership in a market demonstrating sustained growth.

Fostering Innovation

For his part, H.E. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES, said that the outcomes of this year’s edition demonstrate sustained qualitative growth achieved on an annual basis.

He explained that the exhibition strengthened direct interaction between exhibitors and investors, allowing for clearer market insights and supporting a shift toward projects with strong sustainability credentials and long-term economic feasibility.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the diversity of property projects and financing solutions introduced by this year’s edition enhanced the exhibition’s appeal across multiple investor segments and supported a competitive environment that drives innovation within the real estate market.

He concluded that these outcomes reflect high organisational efficiency and strong partner integration, laying the foundation for more impactful future editions and reinforcing the position of ACRES as a leading specialised real estate exhibition in the UAE.

Transparency and Governance

Meanwhile, Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”, said that this year’s edition marked a significant milestone in the exhibition’s journey, driven by high participation level and the strength of partnerships established throughout the event.

He highlighted that the outcomes reaffirm the exhibition’s role as a credible platform connecting real estate stakeholders and advancing efficiency, transparency, and governance across the sector.

Obaid added that ACRES remains committed to advancing its platforms and operational tools to meet market expectations, supporting a balanced real estate ecosystem capable of responding to economic shifts with confidence and long-term sustainability.

Enhancing Wellbeing

Noreen Nasralla, Senior Vice President – Marketing Strategy and Brand Building at Alef Group, stated that ACRES 2026 marked the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, with a focus that moves beyond traditional luxury toward the quality of living. The brand features a development thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium finishes that enhance well-being, as part of the luxury-branded residential project Palace Residences Al Mamsha.

Olfah Project, also showcased by Alef Group at the exhibition, delivers a contemporary, nature-integrated urban lifestyle, supported by expansive green spaces and community amenities that balance privacy and community engagement.

Exclusive Launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City Phase 2

In his remarks, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of “Bee’ah, said: “ACRES has evolved into a strategic platform highlighting Sharjah’s real estate growth and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for sustainable property investment. During the exhibition, Bee’ah announced the exclusive launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City Phase 2, building on the strong success of the first phase. Located in Rawdat Al Sadr District, the project is designed as an integrated community focused on sustainability, smart technology, and quality of life as core elements”.

Luxury Residential Development

Engineer Raymond Khouzami, Vice Chairman of Al Thuriah Group, remarked that the Group participated in ACRES 2026 exhibition with a distinguished portfolio of luxury waterfront developments. The lineup includes the S1 Tower 55-storey residential skyscraper, La Plage Tower 1, 2 (45-storey residential complex each), 41-storey Almaza Tower, 88 Tower (a 51-storey residential development), Al Alia Tower (42 storeys), and the 40-storey Sharjah Terraces Tower.

“These developments offer a range of one- to four-bedroom units, in addition to penthouses and sky villas, supported by comprehensive leisure amenities such as pools and clubs, reflecting our vision for integrated waterfront living communities,” he said.

Sustainable Developments

H.E Khalifa Sultan Bin Harib, General Manager at Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, stated that Al Rasikhoon Real Estate’s participation in ACRES 2026 underscores the exhibition’s strategic importance as the UAE’s largest real estate platform. He noted that the exhibition provides a strategic opportunity to showcase flagship property projects and strengthen direct engagement with investors and key industry stakeholders.

“Through this participation, the company was keen to showcase a diverse range of projects reflecting its vision for sustainable developments that meet market demands and support urban growth. Key among these is the Rawdat Al Sidir, a strategic development covering around 8.5 million square feet with residential, commercial, and industrial plots. The Al Qasimia Gate is another major project presented at the exhibition, spanning over 9.6 million square feet and valued at more than AED 1 billion,” he added.

Residential and Tourism Developments

Engineer Aamir Al Zarooni, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, highlighted that the company showcased a distinguished portfolio of residential, hospitality, commercial, and industrial projects strategically located across the UAE. This diverse offering underscores the company’s commitment to creating integrated, sustainable communities that cater to diverse investor and buyer segments.

Among the flagship projects on display by ASAS Real Estate was the Khorfakkan Resort, a luxury beachfront residential development located on the eastern coast of Khorfakkan that boasts direct sea views and offers freehold ownership to all nationalities. The portfolio also includes the Al Rowaidat Residential and Commercial Lands Project in Sharjah, which presents flexible investment opportunities for residential and commercial development, and the Al Saja’a Industrial Lands Project, specifically designed to support the industrial and logistics sectors through comprehensive infrastructure.

Cooperation Agreements

ACRES 2026 featured the signing of multiple strategic agreements and partnerships supporting market development. The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) signed a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) to empower Emirati citizens to engage in real estate brokerage under accredited professional standards, alongside enhancing structured training and real estate education programmes. The initiative seeks to broaden national participation in the sector and generate sustainable employment opportunities.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and Alansari Consulting to advance innovative property solutions that strengthen the long-term sustainability of the real estate market.

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

ACRES 2026 receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

