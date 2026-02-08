Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the opening ceremony of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the event reflects the UAE’s strategic vision to employ sport as a comprehensive development tool that contributes to promoting preventive health and active lifestyles.

His Highness also reaffirmed that hosting the games underscores Abu Dhabi’s advanced standing as a global hub for international sporting events, supported by world-class infrastructure and strong organisational expertise.

Sergii Bubka, President of IMGA, said: “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 mark a historic milestone as the first Masters Games held in the Middle East, bringing together athletes from across the world in a shared celebration of sport and active living. These Games reflect a powerful belief that sport enriches our lives, providing joy, health, and purpose at every stage. The diversity of participation, including athletes competing across all ages, sends a strong global message that the passion for sport has no limits. Abu Dhabi has created an inspiring environment that welcomes the world, supports athletes, and reflects the true spirit of the Masters movement built on friendship, respect, and Sport For Life.”

The welcome ceremony featured an integrated artistic performance inspired by Emirati heritage and the human connection to movement, discipline, and challenge. Through a symbolic narrative, the performance traced the athlete’s journey across different stages of life, highlighting commitment, belonging, and purpose, while reinforcing the official slogan of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, “United by Sports, Active for Life”, and reflecting the event’s mission to promote sport as a lifelong pursuit for individuals and families.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 welcomes more than 25,000 athletes from over 90 countries, competing across more than 35 sports, including six traditional Emirati disciplines. The scale and diversity of participation reflect the games’ international reach and the wide interest they have generated worldwide. Competitions will run until 15 February, with athletes aged 30 and above taking part. The main competitions will take place from 7 to 14 February 2026.

Traditional sports, women’s categories, and community competitions form a central part of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 programme, reflecting the event’s alignment with the objectives of the Year of the Family. Through its emphasis on inclusive and sustainable participation, the games encourage active and healthy lifestyles across all age groups and position sport as a shared space that brings families together and strengthens intergenerational connections.

Competitions are being staged across a range of state-of-the-art sporting venues in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, in line with recognised international standards. The distributed venue programme further supports Abu Dhabi’s wider approach to developing an integrated and sustainable sports ecosystem across the Emirate.

For the full competition schedule, latest updates and more information on the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, please visit the official website: https://abudhabimasters2026.com.