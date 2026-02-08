Kuwait City, State of Kuwait – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has concluded its fifth General Assembly, with Member States adopting the Kuwait Declaration on Responsible AI for Global Digital Prosperity and agreeing on a set of concrete actions to advance inclusive, trusted, and scalable digital transformation in the age of AI.

Convened on 4–5 February 2026 under the Presidency of the State of Kuwait, the General Assembly brought together Ministers and Representatives of DCO Member States, alongside Observers, partners, and guest countries, to review progress against the DCO 4-Year Agenda (2025–2028), take joint decisions on multilateral initiatives, and translate shared ambition on AI into coordinated delivery.

Adoption of the Kuwait Declaration on Responsible AI

Ministers and representatives reaffirmed their shared commitment to inclusive, resilient, and sustainable digital transformation. The Declaration recognizes AI’s potential to drive productivity, competitiveness, and public service delivery, while emphasizing the need for ethical governance to address risks related to inequality, bias, privacy, and security, and reaffirming DCO’s mission of enabling Digital Prosperity for All under its 4-Year Agenda (2025–2028).

Member States endorsed key policy and delivery frameworks to accelerate trusted digital growth, including the Model Digital Economy Agreement, and instruments enabling trusted cross-border data flows. Member States noted the progress across flagship initiatives covering digital economy measurement, data sovereignty, startup regulation, digital government solutions, investment facilitation, ethical AI, AI readiness, women-led MSMEs, digital skills, online safety, and e-waste cooperation, underscoring a focus on measurable outcomes and scalable impact.

Key Outcomes and Endorsements

During the General Assembly, it was announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will assume the Presidency of the DCO Council for 2027, alongside the formation of the Executive Committee, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and comprising the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Rwanda, the Republic of Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Member States agreed to continue developing the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) as a comprehensive economic intelligence platform to support policy reform, investment prioritization, and cross-border cooperation.

Member States endorsed coordinated action to strengthen trusted digital foundations, including progress on online content integrity and the launch of the DCO Campaign for Combating Online Misinformation, while advancing support for startups, investment, and AI readiness through the STRIDE ecosystem, Digital FDI initiative, AI readiness and ethical governance tools, and the WE-Elevate initiative.

They also reaffirmed commitments to skills development, online safety, and sustainability, endorsing the next phase of the Skills Universe Initiative, renewing efforts to protect children and youth online, advancing e-waste management cooperation, and strengthening global outreach and multilateral partnerships, including strengthening partnerships across the United Nations system and other multilateral organizations and deepening South–South and triangular cooperation.

Council Presidency Transition

The General Assembly confirmed the handover of the DCO Council Presidency from the State of Kuwait to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for 2026, and announced that the next DCO General Assembly will take place in Pakistan in 2027.

H.E. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology affairs and Acting Minister of Information and Culture of the State of Kuwait, said: “Under Kuwait’s Presidency, digital cooperation moved decisively from dialogue to delivery. We advanced responsible AI governance, strengthened institutional trust, and enabled tangible digital growth that is already delivering measurable results across our Member States.”

Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, said: “From Kuwait, DCO Member States made a defining choice about the future of our digital world. We chose cooperation over fragmentation, responsibility over hesitation, and trust over fear. By initiating negotiations toward an AI Treaty, advancing trusted digital trade through the Model Digital Economy Agreement, and standing together against online misinformation, we are proving that innovation must be governed with legitimacy and purpose. Through the DCO, we are building a digital future where technology serves people, strengthens economies, and delivers digital prosperity for all.”

H.E. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said: “Pakistan is honored to assume the Presidency of the DCO Council at a pivotal moment for the global digital economy. We look forward to working closely with Member States to advance responsible AI, strengthen cross-border digital cooperation, and ensure that digital transformation delivers tangible benefits to everyone.”

On the sidelines of the DCO’s 5th General Assembly, the Organization signed three MoUs with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Edraak - Queen Rania Foundation, and TikTok, and a Letter of Engagement with Arab News.

Looking ahead, Member States resolved to make 2026 a year of consolidation and acceleration, advancing responsible AI alongside trusted digital foundations, cross-border digital cooperation, inclusive skills development, and sustainable digital growth.

Held on the sidelines of the General Assembly, the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF) convened policymakers, business leaders, and experts through a distinct program of dedicated sessions and discussions, focused on advancing practical cooperation on priority issues shaping the global digital economy, including artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in 2020, the DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its 16 Member States, representing nearly 3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of over 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO works with governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and youth, and support entrepreneurs and SMEs. It facilitates coordinated digital policies across borders and holds observer status with the United Nations General Assembly and other global bodies.

