STEM Entrepreneurship Center (STEM EC) reaffirmed its role in supporting startups and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem through its participation in the sixth edition of “Al Foras Fein?” (الفرص فين؟), held on December 31 at The Greek Campus.

The session brought together founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders to explore where real opportunities lie in today’s market. The conversation was led by investor Mohamed Nagaty and hosted by Hussein Al Menawy, creating a high-impact dialogue grounded in practical market insight and execution-driven thinking.

Commenting on the importance of the platform, Hussein Al Menawy, CEO of Xanadu Group and Managing Director of Startup Grind Cairo, noted that “Al Foras Fein?” serves as an annual opportunity to spotlight developments in both the Egyptian and global markets, while assessing strengths and gaps across key sectors. He emphasized the significance of this year’s edition, marking the launch of “Al Foras Fein?” as an independent platform dedicated to developing and producing specialized business and financial content for the region.

From an investor perspective, Mohamed Nagaty, Co-Founder of Exits MENA, highlighted that “Al Foras Fein?” acts as a critical bridge between the local market and global developments by transferring knowledge and market insights that positively influence decision-making and help entrepreneurs stay informed about international trends. “We need to move from asking ‘Where is opportunity?’ to building the mechanisms that create it, systematically, not sporadically,” added Nagaty, underscoring the importance of execution-driven ecosystem building.

As part of its broader mission, STEM EC positions itself as a co-building partner for entrepreneurs, designing entrepreneurship as an experience rather than a one-off intervention. Through community building, ecosystem platforms, and targeted support, STEM EC helps founders move from ambition to structured, scalable action.

Over the past year, STEM EC has actively engaged with the entrepreneurial community through partnerships and sponsorships across key regional events, including Hult Prize, RiseUp, AIESEC, Techne, and the Knowledge Youth Forum, in addition to hosting its own sector-focused meetups across technology, green tech, and emerging industries.

Both Al Menawy and Nagaty expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership with STEM EC and their optimism for its future, particularly following the launch of “Al Foras Fein?” as an independent entity, noting that further partnership details will be announced throughout the year.

About STEM Entrepreneurship Center

STEM Entrepreneurship Center (STEM EC) is a Cairo-based entrepreneurship and ecosystem development platform dedicated to supporting founders and startups across the Middle East and North Africa. STEM EC operates as a strategic co-building partner, designing entrepreneurship as an experience through community-driven platforms, ecosystem programs, and partnerships that connect talent, education, industry, and capital.