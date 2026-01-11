Kuwait: In line with its dedicated corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy and commitment to sharing its digital expertise with Kuwait’s private and public sector partners, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, concluded its strategic sponsorship of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Public Relations and Customer Service, organized by Kuwait Public Relations Association (KPRA) under the theme “Innovation… Communication… Future”.

The conference, held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdulrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, brought together national and international experts in the fields of PR, corporate communications, customer service, and digital services, who shared valuable market insights on leading the local market’s digitally driven future in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 goals.

In recognition of its impactful support, talabat was honored for its strategic sponsorship of the conference. The company also received the “Best Influential Company in Community Awareness” award, accepted by Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Communications, Public Affairs, and Corporate Responsibility at talabat Kuwait.

As part of the company’s sponsorship, Al-Mansour took part in the main panel discussion on “Digital Transformation in Public Relations and Media” alongside subject matter experts from private and public sectors.

In light of his participation, Al-Mansour emphasized the pivotal role of innovation in talabat's strategy, affirming: “At talabat, we adopt a dual approach to investment. As we develop advanced smart tools to enhance operational efficiency, we prioritize investing in our human capital to ensure they possess the necessary skills to operate these tools. Integrating AI is not an end in itself, but rather a means to support informed and sustainable decision-making.”

Speaking about competitive advantage, Al-Mansour pointed out that talabat, as a company born and bred in Kuwait, has a unique advantage in adopting modern technologies. He added, “Our accumulated knowledge of the Kuwaiti market over more than 22 years enables us to utilize AI more effectively, especially in content creation and audience engagement. We rely on AI as a proactive risk management tool through real-time monitoring of media and social media platforms, which enhances our ability to respond flexibly and responsibly.”

The conference agenda covered several vital topics around leading the future of digitally enhanced PR and customer service in Kuwait, including digital PR strategies, innovation and entrepreneurship in PR and customer service, cybersecurity, professional ethics and data privacy, AI and service excellence, as well as Vision 2035 for PR and customer service. Besides the panel discussions, the conference also hosted a number of engaging workshops that enabled participants to discuss and apply different central notions on AI in the industry. The workshops tackled topics such as AI and decision making, cybersecurity and managing digital PR crises, digital transformation and innovation in customer service, data analysis and strategy building, as well as digital leadership and managing PR teams in the age of AI.

The sponsorship of the KPRA conference is among talabat’s numerous efforts planned throughout the year to uphold its commitment to spreading knowledge and awareness among industry professionals, partners and the wider community on the innovative use of technology to address real-world challenges, through active participation and thought leadership.