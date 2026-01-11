Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait successfully concluded interactive awareness sessions entitled “IFRS Update and the New DMTT Law for Multinational Enterprises,” held at the Khaled AlKharafi Auditorium at the Boursa Kuwait building.

Organized in collaboration with CFA Society and KPMG Kuwait, the sessions brought together finance professionals, listed companies, and representatives from financial institutions to discuss recent regulatory developments impacting financial reporting and tax compliance in the Kuwaiti market.

The sessions were presented by senior executives from the Tax and Corporate Services Sector at KPMG Kuwait, who offered participants practical insights into navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and its impact on financial reporting and taxation.

The first session focused on key updates within the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) framework, notably the upcoming implementation of IFRS 18, which will come into effect on January 1, 2027, and will replace IAS 1.

The standard introduces a fundamentally revised structure for the presentation and disclosure of financial statements, including new defined subtotals in the statement of profit or loss, enhanced requirements for transparency in management-defined performance measures, and more consistent classification of income and expenses.

Speakers highlighted that the changes aim to improve comparability, clarity and the quality of financial reporting for users of financial statements, while requiring companies to reassess their reporting systems, internal controls, and communication with investors ahead of the transition.

Participants also received an overview of IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, which outline requirements related to sustainability and climate-related disclosures, supporting greater alignment with global ESG reporting practices.

The second session focused on the recently introduced Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) Law for multinational enterprises, which came into effect on January 1, 2025, together with its Executive Bylaws, and establishes a comprehensive framework for implementing DMTT regulations and applying global minimum tax provisions in Kuwait.

During the session, experts underscored the law’s requirement that large multinational enterprises (MNEs) with consolidated global revenues of at least €750 million in two of the previous four years pay a minimum effective tax rate of 15% on their Kuwait-sourced profits.

Under the new rules, companies that fall within scope will transition from Kuwait’s previous tax obligations, such as corporate income tax, zakat, National Labor Support Tax (NLST) and other legacy tax regimes to a modernized framework aligned with international standards. This shift aims to simplify compliance, ensure consistency and support Kuwait’s integration with global tax practices. The new framework also reflects alignment with global standards under the OECD/G20’s “Pillar Two” initiative aimed at preventing profit shifting and ensuring fair taxation.



These awareness sessions reflect Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to keeping market participants fully informed of key regulatory and reporting developments that directly impact financial transparency and tax compliance.

The company aims to provide practical guidance that supports listed companies and financial institutions in strengthening their reporting frameworks, enhancing governance practices and aligning with international standards in a manner that supports market stability, investor confidence and enhances the long-term sustainable growth of the Kuwaiti capital market and its participants.

Boursa Kuwait recently amended its Rulebook in line with the Capital Markets Authority’s Circular No. 4 of 2025, which requires companies listed on the “Premier” Market to disclose their 2025 sustainability reports and publish them on the bourse’s website no later than the end of the second quarter of the financial year (end of June 2026), taking into account differences in companies’ financial periods.

Organizing enlightening workshops and other educational initiatives form an integral part of Boursa Kuwait's strategy for corporate social responsibility (CSR), which aims to create a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. It also underscores Boursa Kuwait’s role as a catalyst for market development and reflects its dedication to building a resilient ecosystem aligned with international best practices and the objectives of New Kuwait Vision 2035. It also aligns with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals - of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

