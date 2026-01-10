MANAMA – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Hassan Radhi & Associates (HRA) as a Supporting Partner for its 4th edition taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation,” the Forum will open with a Special Address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and will bring together more than 400 leaders across business and government, as well as sustainability and climate experts from across the region and internationally. The programme will also feature an Opening Keynote, In a New Climate Economy, delivered by H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainability, responsible governance, and climate-aligned legal and regulatory frameworks, reinforcing the role of professional services in enabling effective climate action and long-term economic resilience.

As one of Bahrain’s leading law firms, Hassan Radhi & Associates brings extensive experience in corporate governance, regulatory advisory, and legal frameworks that support sustainable development. Through the partnership, HRA will contribute to ongoing regional dialogue on strengthening institutional capacity, aligning policy with sustainability objectives, and supporting the transition toward more resilient and future-ready economies.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Al Sayed Jaffer Mohammed, Partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Hassan Radhi & Associates, said, “We are pleased to support Sustainability Forum Middle East, an important platform that brings together policymakers, businesses, and experts to advance meaningful dialogue on sustainability and climate action. Legal and regulatory frameworks play a critical role in enabling the transition to sustainable and responsible growth, and this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting these efforts across the Kingdom and the wider region.”

Ms. Zahraa Taher , Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Hassan Radhi & Associates as a Supporting Partner for the 4th edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East. Their expertise and longstanding contribution in the various legal fields add valuable perspective to the Forum’s discussions, particularly as organisations navigate increasingly complex sustainability and climate-related requirements.”

The Forum’s fourth edition will feature a strengthened programme, including a high-level National Vision discussion bringing together ministers and other senior government officials to explore how the region can enhance national competitiveness as it advances toward net-zero and broader sustainability goals. Additional sessions will convene diplomats, business leaders, financiers, and technology innovators to address transition finance, climate-aligned business transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies, the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets, and human capital development and capacity building.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partners United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Gulf International Bank (GIB); Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Learning Partner Impact for Learning & Development; Media Partners Arab News and Al Ayam; and Marketing Partner The Butterfly Effect.

