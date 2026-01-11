Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the fifth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education will take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, under the theme “Collaborating for Impact.” The summit will be hosted at Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) in University City, in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), further strengthening its position as a leading platform for educational dialogue, professional practice development, and collaboration among education stakeholders at the regional and international levels.

Building on the strong foundations established by previous editions, the summit targets educators, school leaders, policymakers, and researchers across the education continuum, from early childhood education and K–12 to higher education and lifelong learning. It aims to reinforce integration across educational stages and stakeholders, with a focus on comprehensive school improvement, enhancing the quality of learning, and strengthening education systems' readiness to respond to rapid global change.

The fifth edition of the summit is structured around three core tracks. The first, Strengthening Connections for Effective Collaboration, focuses on reinforcing partnerships among educators, researchers, policymakers, families, and communities, while showcasing collaborative models that build interconnected learning pathways from early childhood through higher education and beyond. The second track, Innovations in Learning, highlights contemporary teaching approaches, digital tools, and assessment methods, underscoring the role of research and emerging technologies in empowering both teachers and learners. The third track, Inclusion and Empowerment, addresses policies and practices that promote equitable access to education and unlock the potential of every learner.

H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit represents a strategic milestone in the journey of educational development. She stated: “The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education embodies the Emirate’s vision of education as an integrated societal ecosystem, built on collaboration, innovation, and investment in people. Through the theme ‘Collaborating for Impact,’ we affirm that meaningful change is not achieved through individual efforts, but through intentional partnerships that translate ideas into tangible outcomes inside and beyond the classroom.”

“This edition aims to equip educators and education leaders with practical tools and actionable frameworks grounded in evidence-based practice, while remaining closely connected to the realities of schools and communities. The summit provides a space for in-depth dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the co-creation of sustainable educational solutions that prepare future generations for lifelong learning. It also serves as a platform for sharing leading educational experiences and for connecting classroom practices with research and policy, supporting the development of scalable and adaptable educational models.” she added.

The summit program will feature a comprehensive agenda aligned with its objectives, including masterclasses, panel discussions, and specialized workshops addressing key themes such as artificial intelligence in education, educational equity, future skills, and school improvement models. Participants will benefit from valuable opportunities to network with thought leaders and practitioners, explore the future of education amid rapid technological advancement, and gain insights into best practices in school improvement. The summit also fosters collaboration in research and impact evaluation, while showcasing successful models of inquiry-based, problem-solving, and project-based learning.

The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education highlights the Emirate’s model for educational innovation through active local, regional, and international partnerships that contribute to shaping the next decade of education. The summit’s partnership matrix icludes Sponsors, who support professional development programs and enable teacher participation; Technology Partners, who provide digital tools and smart solutions that enrich teaching and learning experiences inside and beyond the classroom; Knowledge Partners, who contribute research and insights that support improved student outcomes and enhanced educational performance; and Catalyst Partners, who create platforms to empower high-achieving students and foster innovation and creativity within the educational environment.

This edition of the Summit is held under the sponsorship of Invest Bank and Sharjah Media City (Shams), as principal supporters of academic programs and high-impact initiatives that enhance teachers’ professional development and support the building of a sustainable education ecosystem grounded in quality, innovation, and meaningful collaboration. The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education highlights the Emirate’s model of educational innovation through effective local, regional, and international partnerships that contribute to shaping the next decade of education and defining its future.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.