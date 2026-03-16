Seef Properties B.S.C. (Bahrain Stock Exchange ticker: SEEF) held its Annual General Meeting on Sunday March 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. via videoconference to review and approve the agenda items.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by board members, CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, members of the executive management team, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Bahrain Bourse. Discussions focused on the company's financial results, key developments, and achievements during 2025.

The Ordinary General Assembly approved the financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2025, as well as the Board of Directors' recommendations, including a cash dividend of 10% of the nominal share value, equivalent to 10 fils per share, totalling BD 4.52 million after deducting treasury shares. Additionally, the Assembly approved allocating BD 170,000 for charitable and community donations as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Seef Properties reported net profits and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders worth BD 5.94 million for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2025, compared to BD 5.61 million the previous year, representing an increase of approximately 5.96%. Basic and diluted earnings per share reached 13.10 fils, up from 12.23 fils in the previous year, while operating profits amounted to BD 11.52 million.

At the beginning of his remarks, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seef Properties, commended the wise leadership in managing external security challenges and rapid regional developments, as well as the national efforts exerted by the esteemed government to safeguard the nation's security and protect its achievements. He also praised the regulatory directives and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, which contributed to enhancing the readiness of the commercial sector and consolidating its stability.

He continued, “Our financial results for 2025 reflect the strength of our business model and strategic vision, balancing financial stability with measured growth. We continued to maximise returns from existing assets while pursuing well-studied regional expansion. Seef Properties strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia through its mixed-use project in Dammam, developed in partnership with Majd Investment Company. Witnessing significant progress, the project has entered the design phase, with local and international consultants appointed, and construction scheduled to commence in Q4 2026. This underscores our commitment to building sustainable growth platforms outside the local market that generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

He noted several key development projects from 2025, including the completed renovation of Fraser Suites Seef and the redevelopment plan of Seef Mall – Seef District, in preparation for its relaunch. The entertainment sector was also expanded through the company’s specialised arm, Seef Entertainment. The Liwan project made notable progress during 2025, further solidifying its position as a modern, integrated destination combining retail, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. This was achieved by attracting new brands and enhancing the diversity of experiences offered to visitors.

The company emphasised its commitment to sustainability, having launched the largest solar energy project within its operational portfolio last year, besides joining the national "Kafa'a" programme, supporting Bahrain’s goal of achieving net-zero energy by 2060.

Seef Propertied CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated, “In 2025, we focused on enhancing operational efficiency and improving visitor experience across our assets. This included expanding our tenant base, diversifying and attracting new high-quality brands, and hosting activities and events to boost footfall and commercial activity.”

He added, “We also made significant strides in redevelopment and modernisation projects, positively impacting operational performance and occupancy rates in our hospitality sector, while developing innovative entertainment concepts that enhance the appeal of our destinations. This followed a corporate approach centred on financial discipline, improved returns, and the creation of sustainable value for stakeholders. Furthermore, the company continued to implement digital transformation by expanding the use of Yardi’s cloud-based asset management and operational development solutions, which enhance data integration and efficiency of operational processes.”

Throughout 2025, Seef Properties continued to implement development plans across its shopping malls, real estate, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, while supporting community initiatives and nurturing national talent, reaffirming its role as an active partner in supporting the national economy.