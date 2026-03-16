International networks and institutions working to strengthen ecologically and socially just, solidarity-based economic systems worldwide will come together to co-shape the future under the theme “United in Action” for the Next Economies Forum, to be held in Egypt between 28–30 March 2027. The Forum is organised by the Prosumer Economy Society (Türetim Ekonomisi Derneği) and Heliopolis University.

Heliopolis Universitywas founded by SEKEM, a pioneering institution in education for sustainable development, currently with more than 4,000 students enrolled. SEKEM Holding, with its companies and the collaborative networks it has built among them, offers living proof that a prosumer economy is not only possible, but already functioning in practice.

Pre-registrations for the Next Economies Forum are now open

Pre-registrations have begun one year in advance for this international gathering, which will bring together real-world systems and practices shaping future economies. The Forum aims to convene networks, organizations, social enterprises, business and finance actors, policymakers, and academics working toward economies that do not harm people or nature and that are grounded in fairness and ecological responsibility. This Forum is a space for those who are actively trying to create just economies in their lives, communities, and businesses by expanding and unfolding human potential and development.

Participants working across areas such as the prosumer economy, economy of love, wellbeing economy, economy for the common good, doughnut economics, degrowth, regenerative economy, solidarity economy, and community-based finance will have the opportunity to collectively explore and experience how these ideas are being implemented in practice—not only in theory.

NEF is working to build coherence across all actors in this convening space and the wider ecosystem driving a holistic transformation of the economic system that encompasses culture and mindset. Central to this is fostering the partnerships and collaboration needed to make that transformation possible.

A continuation of an ongoing process

The need for the Next Economies Forum emerged following the Next Economies Summit, held in Istanbul in 2025 by the Prosumer Economy Society and the Kadir Has University Center for Energy and Sustainable Development (CESD). The Summit itself followed the International Prosumer Economy Conference (IPEC2024), held at the same university in 2024. These gatherings sparked a strong desire for ongoing international interaction, collaboration, and collective action. The networks, dialogues, and co-creation spaces that formed among participants clearly demonstrated the need for a coherent, sustained, action-oriented global platform for next economies. The Next Economies Forum takes this shared will forward into action, boosted by the accumulated momentum now accelerating at Heliopolis University and SEKEM.

The Forum aims to build lasting collaborations among actors from different continents while accelerating the transformation of economic systems—across narratives, beliefs, business practices, finance, and legal frameworks—toward models that are in harmony with nature and society.

Global networks and partners coming together

Organizations that have already confirmed their participation one year in advance include: a&b, Bounce Beyond, Dial Down, EBDA, ECOLISE, ECOnGOOD, Global Tapestry of Alternatives, Good4Trust, Greenpeace International, Home for Humanity, International Degrowth Network, Organic Egypt, PlumeMag, SEKEM, Sun of Humanity, Vegan Sofralar, Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WEAll), with new partners joining continuously. With the involvement of both international and local stakeholders, this growing multi-stakeholder structure, serving a holistic transformation including the culture and the mindset, is poised to become one of the most comprehensive global gatherings in the field of next economies.

The Next Economies Forum will span five days: the first two days will be dedicated to internal meetings of movements and organizations, followed by three days of keynote talks, thematic sessions, co-creation spaces, exhibitions, and collective assemblies.

Pre-Register now!

To receive updates and complete your pre-registration for Next Economies Forum 2027:

https://nexteconomies.net/

Dates: 28–30 March 2027

Location: Heliopolis University, Cairo, Egypt

Registration and details: https://nexteconomies.net/

What is the Prosumer Economy?

The Prosumer Economy is a regenerative, circular, and collaborative economic model that seeks to minimize negative impacts on nature and society while maximizing positive ones. It is based on ethical principles, cooperation, and a circular economy among enterprises.

About the Prosumer Economy Society

The Prosumer Economy Society was founded in December 2015 to raise awareness about the societal benefits of ecological and fair business models, conduct research, and inform the public about the positive impacts of the prosumer economy on the environment and on building a sustainable society. The association conducts research, projects, and socio-economic analyses, brings prosumers and producers together, and fosters communities. Its mission is to help build a Prosumer Economy in which people live in harmony with nature and with themselves.

About Heliopolis University

Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development is a pioneering higher education institution in Egypt, with a global network of partnerships, dedicated to sustainable development rooted in unfolding individual potential, through social transformation, economic responsibility, ecological action, and cultural awareness. The university is the higher education and research arm of the Sekem initiative, which has been promoting the sustainable development of Egyptian communities since 1977. The university empowers its students to become agents of sustainable transformation in various spheres of life by integrating education, research, and practice through a human-centered approach. Students gain a holistic understanding of sustainable development and related disciplines and are encouraged to develop initiatives that contribute to society, grounded in strong ethical values.

For information: A&B Consultancy, Çağla Karadere