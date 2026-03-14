Muscat – Al Mouj Muscat has successfully concluded the Young Entrepreneur Market, a three-day Ramadan initiative that brought together 51 ambitious young entrepreneurs aged 11 to 18 at The Walk, Al Marsa Plaza. Attracting more than 30,000 visitors, the initiative transformed a community destination into a live commercial incubator, demonstrating the growing confidence, commercial acumen, and innovation potential of Oman’s emerging generation.

Officially inaugurated on its opening evening by H.E. Halima bint Rashid Al-Zari, Chairperson of the SME Development Authority, the market blended cultural celebration with enterprise, reinforcing the role of entrepreneurship as both an economic driver and a community-building force.

Over three consecutive evenings, participants operated real businesses within a structured marketplace environment: managing pricing strategies, refining brand presentation, engaging directly with customers, and responding to live market feedback. The experience offered immersive exposure to financial literacy, negotiation, inventory management, and customer acquisition, translating entrepreneurial theory into measurable outcomes.

For many participants, the market marked their first experience trading publicly. Firas, age 10, founder of Bright Brix, reflected: “Taking part in the Young Entrepreneur Market gave me the opportunity to test my idea in a real market. I gained direct customer feedback, made meaningful sales, and learnt how to adjust my pricing and presentation. It gave me the confidence to think bigger about growing my business.”

The programme was structured across two tailored development tracks designed to reflect different stages of entrepreneurial maturity: Mouj Riders, catering to participants aged 11 to 14, and Tide Turners, developed for youth aged 15 to 18.

The market culminated in a jury-evaluated awards ceremony recognising standout entrepreneurial performance across creativity, independence, communication, and commercial potential. Ana Dumitrache was awarded first place, followed by Faris Loay in second place, Miraal Zohaib in third place, Wallace and Evelyn Brewer in fourth place, and Taqwa Hammad in fifth place. Additional distinctions celebrating individual strengths included Omar Fathalla for the Most Independent Award, Talha Faiz for the Most Inclusive Award, Abdullah Humaid and Ibtihal Abdullah for the Most Eloquent Award, and Jaya Sivarajah for the Multi-Talent Award.

Reflecting on the programme’s broader vision, Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “The Young Entrepreneur Market reflects our commitment not only to building a destination, but to creating a platform for opportunity. By connecting ambition with real market experience, we are supporting the development of future SME leaders and advancing Oman’s human capital priorities. The success of this year’s edition reinforces the importance of structured, experiential pathways that transform early potential into sustained enterprise.”

Beyond its commercial outcomes, the Young Entrepreneur Market reinforced Al Mouj Muscat’s positioning as a community anchored in opportunity, learning, and cultural engagement. By integrating youth enterprise into the spirit of Ramadan, the initiative bridged tradition and forward-thinking ambition, demonstrating how community platforms can actively contribute to national economic priorities.

With measurable sales impact, strong visitor engagement, and visible entrepreneurial growth among participants, the Young Entrepreneur Market has set a new benchmark for youth enterprise activation in Oman. Through initiatives of this kind, Al Mouj Muscat continues to strengthen its role as a dynamic ecosystem where ideas are tested in real market conditions, talent is nurtured, and the next generation of Omani business leaders is empowered to thrive.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.