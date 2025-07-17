The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host a special event spotlighting KAUST’s latest scientific advancements in 3D bioprinting and marine restoration on July 24th from 16:00 – 18:00 at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is open daily from 09:00–21:00, located in the Connecting Zone (C14-01), inside the West Gate of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Osaka, Japan - As part of its commitment to showcasing Saudi innovation in the field of sustainability, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host a dedicated event on July 24th to present breakthrough research from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). The event, titled ‘3D Printing Technology for Coral Restoration,’ will highlight pioneering work in 3D coral restoration materials designed to support marine biodiversity and accelerate reef recovery.

At the center of this event is Dr. Hamed Albalawi, a research scientist at KAUST and Chief Scientific Evaluation Expert at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), and his materials studies, which have been evaluated for use in 3D bioprinting, a critical step toward reef restoration and sustainable marine habitats preservation.

Dr Albalawi‘s work is part of KAUST’s broader initiatives, which leverage AI and precision fabrication to restore fragile ecosystems in the Red Sea and beyond. Recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of MENA’s Innovators Under 35 in 2023, Dr. Albalawi’s efforts reflect the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable and innovative climate solutions.

This event builds on previous collaborations between the Saudi Arabia Pavilion and KAUST, including the display of 3D-printed coral skeletons made using sustainable technologies and showcased at the Pavilion. These efforts demonstrate how Saudi Arabia is contributing to global environmental goals through innovation, science, and international cooperation.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST): 3D Printing Technology for Coral Restoration, 24/07, 16:00-18:00 at The Saudi Arabia Pavilion Collaboration Hub

This session will highlight how state-of-the-art 3D printing technology creates artificial coral structures that provide stable substrates for coral attachment and growth. We will describe its potential to accelerate reef recovery by mimicking natural habitats and improving the success rate of coral restoration efforts in the Red Sea and beyond.

Speakers: