Co-located with Intersec, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will feature more than 600 brands from 30 countries

Beyond the exhibition floor, the Smart Building Summit, InSpotLight stage and THINKLIGHT conference will provide three days of engaging industry insights from over 140 experts around the world

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, MENA’s leading event for lighting and building technology, was officially opened today by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), at Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the opening tour, His Excellency visited several exhibitors, including LEDVANCE, Opple Lighting, Signify, Honeywell Lighting, Illus KNX and Tuya, highlighting the breadth of international and regional brands represented at the event.

Running from 12-14 January, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create MENA’s largest trade fair covering the building services sector. This year’s edition features more than 600 brands from 30 countries, with an expected attendance of over 16,000 industry professionals.

Visitors will explore the latest innovations from leading international and regional exhibitors and brands including KNX, Airzone, Illus, Jiso Illumination, FAEL Luce, Elite Semiconductor, TCI SRL, IBL, BOKE Europe, Illuminia Solutions, Signify, Theben, Honeywell Lighting, Ledvance, Schréder, Bahri & Mazroei Trading Co.LLC (BMTC) and OPPLE Lighting.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East commented: “Beyond the exhibition floor, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East offers a strong knowledge-driven programme. More than 140 regional and international speakers will deliver insights across our flagship platforms which include the Smart Building Summit, THINKLIGHT conference, and InSpotlight stage.”

The curtain lifts on the InSpotLight stage today with The Specifiers’ Arena Product Pitch, where shortlisted products across indoor, outdoor, decorative and intelligent lighting compete live on stage for the Light Middle East Awards Product of the Year.

At the same time, the Smart Building Summit sets out the regulatory and technology landscape of the industry with keynote insights on smart city infrastructure, Dubai Municipality standards, sustainability beyond net-zero, interoperability and AI-driven buildings.

Complementing this, the THINKLIGHT Conference begins with a Design Deep Dive on the Middle East’s lighting evolution, followed by project-led sessions focused on heritage, culture, commercial and workplace environments, alongside reflective industry conversations that explore lighting practice and creativity in the region.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will conclude with the 12th annual Light Middle East Awards on 14 January. The Light Middle East Awards is the region’s largest and most influential platform for the lighting industry, celebrating excellence in design, innovation and technical achievement across the region and worldwide.

This year’s awards feature three overarching categories, including Project of the Year, Product of the Year, and Partner of the Year, with subcategories that highlight the industry’s most groundbreaking work in indoor, outdoor, decorative, and intelligent lighting solutions.

Reflecting the entire value chain, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will showcase six product sections including Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation.

The Premium Club returns to Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, offering a seamless, personalised experience that helps high-value buyers to navigate the exhibition while maximising business opportunities.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be held in Za’abeel Halls 1-3 and Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

To register as media for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, please visit: www.messefrankfurtme-registration.com/MF_Shop/LIBME26

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 12-14 January 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.