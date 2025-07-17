Dubai, UAE – In line with its ongoing commitment to fostering people-centric leadership and enhancing organisational excellence, Shaza Hotels recently conducted a dedicated learning and development session for its corporate leadership team on “Emotional Intelligence (EQ) for Hospitality Leaders.”

The workshop, held earlier this month in Dubai reflects Shaza’s recognition of the evolving demands placed on leaders in today’s hospitality landscape. With a firm belief that effective leadership begins with self-awareness, empathy, and purpose, Shaza Hotels continuously invests in equipping its teams with the tools needed to lead with clarity, authenticity, and resilience.

Facilitated by industry experts from DeANTS – Your Outsourced Learning & Development Department, the programme offered practical, real-world insights into the application of emotional intelligence within the hospitality sector. Covering a broad spectrum of leadership competencies, the session guided participants through topics including understanding individual brain talent profiles, leveraging emotional literacy for self-regulation, and aligning noble KPIs with personal values to ensure a purpose-driven leadership approach.

The highly interactive session was designed to help leaders enhance their ability to connect with their teams, navigate change with confidence, and make thoughtful decisions that positively impact both people and performance. These qualities are deeply aligned with Shaza’s organisational values, which prioritise the human essence of leadership in creating meaningful guest and colleague experiences.

Through exercises focused on emotional resilience, communication, and alignment with personal strengths, Shaza’s leadership team gained renewed perspective on how to lead with intention while remaining adaptable to the fast-evolving hospitality environment.

The session further reinforceed Shaza Hotels’ commitment to continuous learning and leadership development as key drivers of business excellence. The brand extended its sincere thanks to DeANTS and esteemed coach Tripat Mehrotra for delivering an impactful and thought-provoking programme that resonates with Shaza’s values of authenticity, connection, and purposeful leadership.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme — GHA DISCOVERY — provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

