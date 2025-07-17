Tariq Saeed Allay: Quality of life is a collective responsibility requiring smart and impactful communication tools

Sharjah, Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) will host the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on 10-11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.”

This annual event serves as a global intellectual platform to discuss the future of government communication and highlight its critical roles in addressing global challenges. It will bring together distinguished leaders, experts, and officials from around the world.

The upcoming edition will focus on five main pillars, exploring food security, education, public health, environmental transformation, and the green economy as essential foundations for enhancing quality of life.

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the SGMB, emphasised the forum’s commitment to selecting topics based on a comprehensive developmental vision that places people at the centre of communication policies. He noted that “quality of life is a collective responsibility that demands smart, effective communication tools to raise awareness and support decision-making.”

He added that the forum, which has become one of the most important international platforms for discussing communication issues, seeks in its latest edition to exchange ideas and proposals that lead to practical programmes that direct collective action toward inclusive and equitable development goals. This aligns with Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to embed quality of life within its government communication initiatives as the main driver of achievement and success.

Allay also pointed out that the forum continues, in its 14th edition, to attract leading thinkers, researchers, and practitioners from various parts of the world. He highlighted that the diversity of expertise, specialisations, and perspectives creates a rich dialogue and gives the forum both its human and professional dimensions.

The upcoming edition will explore the role of government communication in driving positive change by enhancing awareness of sustainable food practices, encouraging innovation in agriculture, and supporting communities in confronting environmental and social crises. It will also examine the impact of education as a long-term communication tool that builds generations capable of understanding and adapting to change, equipping them with skills to develop realistic solutions to the challenges impacting their food security, health, and environment.

IGCF 2025 will highlight how media and government messages shape individual behaviours, motivating people and institutions to adopt more conscious and responsible lifestyles. It will also discuss opportunities within the green economy to create new jobs and promote environmental justice, alongside the role of communication in building partnerships that strengthen trust between governments and societies.