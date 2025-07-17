Generative AI & data take centre stage as WHX Tech ignites global conversation on healthcare’s future

Dubai, UAE: A new era of digital healthcare dialogue will ignite in Dubai when WHX Tech, Informa Markets’ highly anticipated, three-day next-generation healthcare event, opens on September 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Built around a curated content agenda shaped by an elite Advisory Board of global digital health leaders, WHX Tech is designed to spark actionable conversations, address systemic challenges, and propel real-world change.

WHX Tech’s programme brings together more than 200 speakers across three transformative stages: World X, Xcelerate and Future X with a shared focus on turning big ideas into breakthrough impact.

World X is at the centre of the event and is dedicated to global adoption case studies, regulatory foresight, and highlighting future-ready solutions. Among those leading the dialogue are WHX Tech Advisory Board members including Dr. Sam Shah, Director of the Office of Healthcare Data Management at Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, Dr. Myriam Fernandez, Head of Health Innovation at Amazon Web Services, Dr.​ James Mault, CEO at BioIntelliSense, Dr. Tamara Sunbul, Digital Health Transformation & Innovation Strategic Advisor and Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare at Microsoft.

Dr. Shah will bring his vast experience of working with the UK’s NHS, global regulatory bodies, and NEOM, to the World X stage, positioning him as a leading voice on responsible digital health innovation.

“The most powerful force in healthcare today is Generative AI. It is changing how people manage and relate to their health. What’s needed now is global dialogue on standards, data governance, and sustainable implementation, and WHX Tech provides the ideal platform for that,” said Dr. Shah.

“WHX Tech spans borders and sectors, enabling collaboration across systems. At World X, we’ll explore how global policies from Dubai’s public health legislation to NEOM’s digital-first model are setting the stage for proactive, preventive care powered by accessible data and trusted governance.”

Data-Driven Healthcare: From Insight to Action

Reenita Das will also take to the World X stage to address the sweeping shift toward data-led wellness. “Data is the new deity in healthcare. It will enable the leap from reactive ‘sickcare’ to a truly predictive, personalised model of continuous wellbeing,” said Das, whose research at Frost & Sullivan and advocacy for FemTech have made her one of the most influential figures in global healthcare transformation.

Yet Das warns against assuming technology alone will solve the system’s problems. “Technology only works when it fits into the everyday workflows of real people. Our studies show that nearly half of healthcare workers struggle to understand the tools meant to empower them. At WHX Tech, we’re championing inclusive design, digital literacy, and public-private collaboration to build trust and scale adoption.

“World X is not just about showcasing ideas, it’s about turning them into action, informed by lived experience and driven by those on the frontlines of care.”

From Dialogue to Delivery: WHX Tech’s Practical Focus

WHX Tech is uniquely structured to drive implementation. Powered by strategic partner HIMSS and hosted in Dubai, fast emerging as the world’s most dynamic health innovation hub, the event offers an immersive format with live demonstrations and hospital simulations, curated start-up showcases and investor matchmaking, and a US$ 50,000 prize for the region’s largest health start-up competition. But the content agenda remains its heartbeat.

“WHX Tech is designed to tackle the most urgent questions facing global healthcare,” said Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets. “We’ve worked closely with our Advisory Board to ensure content reflects the sector’s real needs from governance and interoperability to trust, equity, and adoption. The event will move the needle past theoretical discussion and into practical health solutions, more than a sector-specific conference.”

“The healthcare industry doesn’t need more buzzwords, it needs platforms where clinicians, technologists, policymakers, and disruptors can have frank, focused dialogue about what actually works,” said Singer. “That’s what World X is designed for. And that’s why WHX Tech matters.”

With over 300 brands and more than 5,000 attendees expected, WHX Tech is the global convening point for the digital health ecosystem. “What sets WHX Tech apart is its commitment to content that moves beyond hype—designed by experts, grounded in need, and built to drive transformation,” added Singer.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.