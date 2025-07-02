Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in partnership with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has launched the ‘Hadatha’ Cybersecurity Industry Centre to boost research, innovation, and technical development in cybersecurity.

The launch, held under the patronage of H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at MTCIT and attended by H H Sayyid Dr Fahd bin al Julanda al Said, Vice Chancellor, SQU, aims to position Oman as a regional leader in cybersecurity.

Eng Badr bin Ali al Salhi, Director General of Oman National CERT at MTCIT, highlighted the centre as a key platform to accelerate local solutions in a fast-growing global market expected to exceed $500bn by 2030. The centre will also help activate the National Framework for Innovation in Cybersecurity.

Equipped with advanced tools, the ‘Hadatha’ Centre enables hands-on learning in areas like software analysis, penetration testing, and AI-powered cyber solutions, aligning research with market needs.

The initiative supports Oman’s goal of developing homegrown tech solutions and nurturing national expertise in a critical and evolving field.

