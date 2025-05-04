Al-Ablani:

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen integration and alignment across international markets, the Group Human Resources Division at the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a major HR conference at its Head Office in Kuwait. The three-day event brought together HR leaders from NBK’s international branches and subsidiaries across 13 countries and 4 continents.

Held from April 28 to 30, the conference served as a platform for sharing best practices, aligning future strategies, and reinforcing cooperation among HR teams within the NBK Group.

The conference opened with welcoming remarks from NBK’s executive leadership, followed by a comprehensive presentation of the Group’s overall HR strategy. Each international HR head also delivered presentations outlining their respective local strategies and initiatives.

A key component of the event was a specialized workshop titled 'Change Management', part of NBK’s Career Leap project. The program also included advanced training on job design and evaluation, emphasizing alignment with global HR best practices in attracting, retaining, and developing top talent—solidifying NBK’s position as an employer of choice in the banking sector.

As part of the Career Leap initiative, attendees participated in a full-day training session delivered by a leading global firm on 'Strategic Change Leadership Workshop'. The session explored dynamic change leadership practices, highlighting strategies for managing transformation in fast-evolving economic environments. It also provided tools and frameworks for adapting to organizational change, fostering agility, and navigating uncertainty through global case studies.

The conference further addressed ways to enhance the effectiveness of HR services and operations across the Group. Discussions included developing core competencies, grooming future leaders, promoting a unified organizational culture, and leveraging innovative ideas from diverse markets to drive performance. Cross-border collaboration was underscored as a critical strategy for addressing common challenges.

In a heartfelt moment, the conference honored the Head of HR at NBK Singapore on her retirement, marking 41 years of dedicated service. The recognition demonstrated the Bank’s deep appreciation for employee commitment and exemplified the values of professionalism and respect that define NBK’s corporate culture.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, stated: "We are proud to host this important conference aimed at strengthening strategic alignment and global collaboration among HR teams across all NBK international branches and subsidiaries. This event reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Group’s operational goals and long-term growth."

He added:"The conference reflects the strength of our Group HR function and our collective dedication to building a high-performing, future-ready workforce that aligns with NBK’s global vision to meet the evolving demands of our business and clients."

Al-Ablani emphasized that the event reasserts NBK’s leadership in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent while reinforcing a unified corporate culture across all operational markets.

He concluded by affirming that NBK’s HR Division will continue to play a vital role in enabling the Group’s strategic ambitions by focusing on human capital development, preparing professional talent to lead the Bank into the future, and cultivating an innovative, engaging, and empowering work environment. He noted that cooperation among HR teams across all geographies remains a cornerstone of NBK’s continued excellence and leadership in both regional and global arenas.

NBK is recognized for its exceptional workplace culture and invests heavily in employee development. The Bank actively fosters creativity and innovation within its workforce—key drivers that contribute to its distinguished standing in the local and regional banking sector.​​​​