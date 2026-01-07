Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) announced that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” will feature this year more than 200 projects by major property development and investment companies from across the UAE.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, ACRES 2026 will take place from 21 to 24 January at Expo Centre Sharjah, with a record participation of over 120 exhibitors, underscoring the exhibition’s role as a key strategic platform for real estate investment and development.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today, Wednesday, at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and H.E Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of SRERD.

Also present were H.E. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES; Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”; H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Engineer Raymond Khouzami, Vice Chairman of Al Thuriah Group, ACRES Platinum Sponsor; H.E Khalifa Sultan Bin Harib, General Manager at Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, ACRES Gold Sponsor.

The press conference was also attended by Sultan Al Bah, Public Relations Officer at Expo Sharjah, the ACRES exhibition host and sponsor, as well as senior officials and representatives from governmental, private, media, and academic partner entities.

Rolling out new and groundbreaking real estate projects

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” is the largest real estate platform in the UAE, spanning over 10,000 square meters and drawing over 15,000 visitors and investors annually from across the country and abroad.

Each year, the exhibition features the launch of several innovative property projects and high-value developments making their market debut in the UAE, in addition to key investment opportunities, including residential properties, commercial plots, and industrial lands, both completed and under construction.

ACRES brings together leading real estate developers, brokerage firms, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, government entities, and specialised real estate technology and insurance providers, all offering exclusive promotions to be launched during the exhibition.

Visitors have a unique opportunity to explore the latest real estate and investment projects and benefit from preferential discounts, flexible payment plans, and tailored advisory and financing services. The exhibition also offers an integrated platform that facilitates direct deal-making and networking among major property investors and developers and key industry stakeholders.

Strategic platform

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the ACRES exhibition reflects SCCI’s strategic commitment to supporting the real estate sector as a core driver of the local economy and a catalyst for investment and business development.

“Sharjah’s real estate market is witnessing balanced growth and diversified opportunities. ACRES provides a focused economic platform that brings together leading developers, investors, and key stakeholders, enabling greater transparency, structured knowledge sharing, and the presentation of high-value real estate investment prospects,” he added.

Al Awadi noted that the real estate sector has witnessed a significant increase in corporate memberships, underscoring strong market dynamics and growing investor and entrepreneur confidence in Sharjah’s real estate landscape.

He emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber is actively supporting this growth through developing targeted initiatives, strengthening strategic partnerships, and providing effective platforms that drive sustainable business growth.

Al Awadi explained that the ACRES exhibition aims to empower the business community and enhance Sharjah’s appeal for long-term investments, in line with the emirate’s vision to support sustainable economic development and reinforce its position as a preferred destination for living, working, and investment.

Extensive participation

In his remarks, H.E Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh stated that the ACRES exhibition reflects the sustained support extended to the real estate sector in Sharjah. He attributed this support to the strategic vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who recognises the sector as a key driver of sustainable economic development in the emirate.

He elucidated that Sharjah’s real estate market performance is supported by solid indicators that demonstrate investor confidence and market resilience. During the first nine months of 2025, Sharjah recorded cash transactions worth AED 44.3 billion, marking a notable growth of more than 58.3 percent, one of the highest growth rates seen in recent years. Sales transactions also exceeded 24,000 deals, with growth of 42.6 percent, highlighting increased demand and a broader range of investment opportunities.

“This year’s edition of ACRES features strong participation from major real estate developers, supported by a wide range of property products designed to meet the needs of various investor profiles. This diversity gives investors a real opportunity to assess opportunities, compare offerings, and make informed decisions,” Al Saleh added.

He affirmed SRERD’s full readiness to support ACRES 2026 exhibition by deploying specialised teams to register sales transactions and address investor inquiries, ensuring efficient processes, transparency, and full protection of stakeholders’ rights.

Innovative property solutions

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said that ACRES represents a strategic platform that reflects the vitality and dynamism of Sharjah’s real estate market and introduces a more advanced approach to property investment.

He explained that the exhibition enables developers and investors to showcase real estate projects, introduce innovative property solutions, and build long-term partnerships. It also functions as an economic catalyst that supports high-value growth in the real estate sector and enhances Sharjah’s position as a global destination for sustainable investment.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the ACRES exhibition has consistently achieved strong outcomes since its inception. The 2025 edition recorded total transactions of AED 4.3 billion, marking growth exceeding 207 percent compared to 2024, with participation of over 110 exhibitors representing major real estate development and investment companies.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts to build on the exhibition’s achievements, stressing that the 2026 edition will feature strong participation from local, regional, and international developers and investors, including from GCC markets.

Al Suwaidi noted that the exhibition will present a diversified portfolio of residential, commercial, and industrial projects, supported by innovative financing solutions and exclusive market offers. These offerings are designed around advanced concepts that align with global trends in urban development and sustainable planning.

Future prospects

H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi stated that the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority is honoured to serve as the media sponsor of ACRES 2026.

The exhibition will be supported by extensive coverage through Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio, including news bulletins, specialised programming, and live interviews with sector officials, industry experts, and real estate developers. This initiative seeks to provide stakeholders with deeper insights into market trends and growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

Meanwhile, Engineer Raymond Khouzami said that the ACRES exhibition is not merely a real estate event, but a comprehensive experience that brings together top property developers, investors, and government entities under one roof, enabling stakeholders to showcase their projects, execute transactions, and gain insights into the latest market trends and dynamics.

In his remarks, H.E Khalifa Sultan Bin Harib said that Al Rasikhoon Real Estate’s participation in ACRES 2026 underscores the exhibition’s strategic importance as the UAE’s premier real estate platform, offering a strategic opportunity to showcase flagship projects and enabling direct engagement with investors and key stakeholders.

He added that Al Rasikhoon Real Estate is keen to present its diverse portfolio, reflecting its vision for sustainable projects that meet market expectations and align with urban growth requirements.

For his part, Engineer Humaidi Al Ketbi, Director of the Building Permits Department at the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), highlighted that the ACRES exhibition stands as a key annual specialised event driving the development of Sharjah’s real estate sector. It provides an integrated platform connecting industry professionals, decision-makers, financial institutions, investors, and other key stakeholders, facilitating collaboration and investment opportunities.

Dr. Ahmed Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of Government Communication at Sharjah Department of Housing, said: “Sharjah Housing Department is proud to act as a strategic partner for the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES), one of the UAE’s most prominent property events. This underscores the Department’s role in supporting high-value developmental initiatives and events across the country”.

In his statement, Engineer Mohamed Nasser Al Rukheimi Al Subaie, Head of the Engineering Projects Audit Department at Sharjah City Municipality, affirmed the Municipality’s proactive role in supporting strategic initiatives, events, and exhibitions across Sharjah.

He stressed that the Municipality provides comprehensive support to ensure the exhibition’s success and continued prominence, reinforcing its strategic partnership and sponsorship to attract top companies, investors, real estate professionals, decision-makers, and leading institutions.

Advanced regulatory platforms

For his part, Sultan Al Bah stated that Expo Sharjah’s hosting of ACRES 2026 reflects the Centre’s strategic vision to support key economic sectors, particularly the real estate sector.

He confirmed the Centre’s operational readiness and organisational capacity to accommodate the exhibition within a 10,000-square-metre venue, supported by extensive parking capacity, structured visitor flow systems, clear circulation routes to facilitate movement, and integrated logistical services. These include reception and wayfinding services, auxiliary facilities, and purpose-built spaces for professional meetings and business discussions.

Al Bah further noted that the advanced infrastructure enhances exhibitors’ ability to showcase projects effectively, while enabling direct interaction between visitors, developers, and investors, supporting smoother and more efficient transaction processes. This strengthens Expo Centre Sharjah’s position as a premier regional hub for large-scale exhibitions and high-profile events.

Knowledge exchange

Mohamed Mousa, Executive Director at Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, said that the ACRES exhibition represents a forward-looking vision for the real estate sector and demonstrates Sharjah’s prominent position as a premier investment hub at both regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, Sati Nasrallah, Training Director at ThinkProp Institute, highlighted that the ACRES exhibition serves as a key and genuine platform for real estate professionals, facilitating knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation.

“Our participation in ACRES 2026 underscores the exhibition’s strategic importance in advancing and developing the real estate sector across the region,” he added.

AI in real estate

ACRES 2026 exhibition will deliver a comprehensive knowledge programme designed to assess real estate market dynamics and anticipate future trends. It will feature structured panel discussions, professional training sessions, and specialised podcasts led by industry experts in both Arabic and English.

Key topics will cover supply and demand indicators, market adjustments, evolving buyer behaviour, and tenant preferences, in addition to core real estate investment fundamentals. The programme will also highlight the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain and their practical applications within the sector. Regulatory and legal themes will also be addressed, including frameworks for real estate development projects, corporate property ownership, and legal contract structuring.

The programme further incorporates professional development topics such as leadership, personal branding, communication, and negotiation, enhancing sector capabilities to adapt to ongoing market transformation.

Strategic partners

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

The exhibition receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

