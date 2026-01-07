Alia Al Hammadi: “The platforms reflect the summit’s commitment to continuous development and its dedication to providing an ideal environment that reinforces its position as a unique global event for advancing the content creation economy”

UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the first summit dedicated to shaping the content creation economy and the largest of its kind globally, organized by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted by the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of dedicated platforms for content creation companies for the first time since its inception. The initiative will debut during the fourth edition of the summit, taking place from January 9 to 11, 2026, at Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good.”

This step represents a qualitative leap in advancing the content creation economy and empowering young creatives to draw inspiration from the successful journeys of prominent influencers who have established their own companies.

The newly introduced platforms serve as spaces for showcasing ideas and presenting insights and visions, marking a significant contribution by the fourth edition of the summit to expanding the horizons of the content creation economy. They open the door for emerging content creators to explore the achievements of influencers from the region and around the world, enabling them to elevate their businesses in terms of reach and financial returns.

The platforms host startups operating within the content creation economy, offering dedicated exhibition spaces where companies can showcase their ideas and present their offerings, with the aim of securing partnerships or obtaining support to establish a presence in the United Arab Emirates. This comes as the global content creation economy continues to grow, reaching an estimated value of approximately USD 250 billion. The platforms will feature more than 70 booths for small and medium-sized enterprises, including startups founded by content creators who have successfully transitioned into the business world.

The Creators Market is powered by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Continuous Development

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, affirmed that the introduction of exhibition platforms for content creation companies during the fourth edition reflects the summit’s commitment to continuous development across its events and programs since its launch. She noted that the initiative underscores the summit’s dedication to providing an ideal environment that reinforces its position as a unique global platform for advancing the content creation economy, while equipping influencers and content creators with the tools needed to grow their businesses and encouraging startups in this sector to expand their reach and presence within the digital and creative industries.

She said: “Through this initiative, we look forward to enriching the fourth edition and strengthening the position of the 1 Billion Followers Summit as a source of inspiration for emerging influencers in the region and around the world. We aim to encourage ambitious individuals to invest in the content creation economy and benefit from the ideas and working models adopted by small and medium-sized companies that have achieved successive successes, proving that the path is open for entrepreneurs to realize their aspirations for excellence, impact, and sustainable growth.”

Strengthening Collaboration

The platforms provide creative content creators and influencer entrepreneurs with a broad space to present ideas and share experiences that inspire emerging content creators and startups to enhance their presence in the content creation sector. Allocating a dedicated platform for each entrepreneur also creates opportunities to strengthen communication and collaboration between industry pioneers and those seeking to enter this promising field.

These platforms serve as a key gateway during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit for showcasing ideas, products, and services, exploring investment opportunities, exchanging expertise, strengthening collaboration among stakeholders in the content creation economy, and concluding high-value deals with interested parties and specialized companies.

Participating startup booths include: Fade Fit, Karen Wazen, By Mina AlSheikhly,SquatWolf, Nafas, Beautiful Destinations, Social Cash, Press Play, Lomina, Imvent Studios, Iguana, Outfit Alliance, Mbank, Alternative Vision, Arc Management, RuFilms, Destream, MILDX, TripleP, Mifu, MIIM Creative, MoonTech, Nixope, Recrd, Disconnect, Scriptlaunch, CollectiveArtists, Money Secrets, Browney, Cinefilms, KLiq, XO, IAmUniverse, Sprouht, Phlur, Influency Match, Global PR House, SayAI, Qoruz, Madar Media Services, Yonutz, SpaceTrain, ARMAF, Influencer, Socialect, VUZ, Skynet X Solutions, New Digital Solutions,CredibilityX, Dawrati, AE Coin, Think Smart Hub, Arabeasy,Qahwa BLK, among others.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s drive to foster a vibrant content creator community.

