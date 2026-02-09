Forbes and Know Your Value announce the return of its annual Forbes 30/50 Summit to Abu Dhabi on March 8-11, 2026

Forbes and Know Your Value announce the return of its annual Forbes 30/50 Summit to Abu Dhabi on March 8-11, 2026, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Now in its fifth year, Forbes, along with partner Mika Brzezinski, Know Your Value founder, Morning Joe co-host and 30/50 Summit Chair, as well as Huma Abedin, Vice Chair, 30/50 Summit, MS NOW Contributor and Author, will bring together the most powerful female global leaders, including honorees from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists, with the mission of forming world-changing alliances within an inspirational community of women.

Currently confirmed to speak is a world-class list of speakers, including:

Diane von Furstenberg , Fashion Designer, Philanthropist & Author

, Fashion Designer, Philanthropist & Author Jordan Chiles , 2x Olympian and Nationally Ranked Gymnast

, 2x Olympian and Nationally Ranked Gymnast Georgina Chapman , Cofounder & Creative Director, Marchesa

, Cofounder & Creative Director, Marchesa Auli’i Cravalho , Actor & Producer

, Actor & Producer Sali Christeson , Founder & CEO, Argent

, Founder & CEO, Argent Diana Flores , Captain and Quarterback, World Champion National Flag Football Team, Mexico

, Captain and Quarterback, World Champion National Flag Football Team, Mexico Sophia Bush , Actress, Producer, Activist, and Entrepreneur

, Actress, Producer, Activist, and Entrepreneur Shaista Asif , Group CEO, PureHealth Group

, Group CEO, PureHealth Group Danessa Myricks , Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty

, Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty Wandia Gichuru , Cofounder & CEO, Vivo Fashion Group

, Cofounder & CEO, Vivo Fashion Group Crystelle Pereira , Cook, Author & Broadcaster

, Cook, Author & Broadcaster Eline Van der Velden , Founder & CEO, Particle6

, Founder & CEO, Particle6 Jenny Wang , Founder & CEO, Alta

, Founder & CEO, Alta Cheng Lei , Presenter, Sky News Australia

, Presenter, Sky News Australia Macy Andrews , VP, People, Policy & Purpose, Cisco

, VP, People, Policy & Purpose, Cisco Olivia Yokubonis , Digital Wellness Strategist, Opal and Creator, Olivia Unplugged

, Digital Wellness Strategist, Opal and Creator, Olivia Unplugged Jenny Mollen , Author, Actor and Media Personality

, Author, Actor and Media Personality Zahra Nader, Editor-in-Chief, Zan Times

The Forbes 30/50 Summit will provide a platform for diverse perspectives on women in leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as a program of rich cultural immersion opportunities and cross-generational mentorship, offering leadership, guidance, and insights to women at all stages of their career.

“As we mark the fifth annual Forbes 30/50 Summit, we are proud to continue our mission of fostering meaningful connections and amplifying the voices of female leaders,” said Maggie McGrath, Editor, Forbes Women. “This year’s Summit will not only shine a spotlight on the incredible accomplishments of women globally but also provide an unparalleled platform for mentorship and cultural exchange that will guide and inspire the next generation of trailblazers.”

The agenda will spotlight insights and experiences as part of an engaging series of on-stage discussions and also features Idea Forums – structured, impactful networking and workshop sessions – that will allow attendees to share their perspectives and actively engage in knowledge exchanges on topics such as corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, investment, the creative economy and impact.

The Summit will also offer immersive cultural experiences, including tours of Abu Dhabi’s historic landmarks, a curated experience in the Al Wathba desert, and an International Women’s Day Awards Gala at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Know Your Value founder, co-host of MS NOW’s Morning Joe and Forbes 30/50 Summit Chair Mika Brzezinski, and vice chaired by Huma Abedin, the event serves as the physical headquarters for International Women’s Day – celebrating and uplifting the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.

“As we prepare for our fifth 30/50 Summit this March, I’m struck by how far the Know Your Value movement has come and how dynamic it has become. What began as a conversation has grown into a global platform, made possible by our extraordinary partnership with Forbes,” said Mika Brzezinski, Know Your Value founder, Morning Joe co-host and 30/50 Summit Chair. “Being on the ground in Abu Dhabi, witnessing the connections, the mentorship, and the momentum in real time, is a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, real impact follows.”

The Forbes 30/50 Summit is presented by Cisco. Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is the supporting sponsor and Experience Abu Dhabi is the host partner.

For more information on the 2026 Forbes 30/50 Summit, visit this link.

