Consensus highlights the need to align technology, governance, and investment to deliver longer, healthier lives

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, delivered the opening keynote address

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global healthcare leaders gathered in Dubai for the official launch of WHX Leaders, an invitation-only summit uniting senior policymakers, health system executives, global institutions and innovators to align on key priorities shaping the future of healthcare delivery worldwide.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and aligned with UAE Vision 2031, the high-level summit served as a preview to the full WHX Leaders programme launching in 2027. It provided a closed-door setting for strategic dialogue on prevention-led care, responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, and long-term system sustainability.

Opening the summit, Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulations Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, outlined the UAE’s ambition to become a global leader in healthcare innovation by shifting from reactive treatment to prevention and personalised care.

The Ministry highlighted the roles of artificial intelligence (AI), genomics and unified national health data in enabling more predictive, equitable, and sustainable healthcare models, positioning the UAE as a living laboratory for health innovation and a global hub for high-quality care.

Building on this vision, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pure Health, emphasised the need to rethink healthcare not as a cost burden but as a driver of national wellbeing and prosperity.

“We firmly believe that the next decade will not be defined by opening new hospitals. It will be defined by new thinking. We're giving people more life to live, more time with their families, more years of contribution, more years of purpose. We're taking healthcare from being an economic burden to an economic catalyst. And this is the most important point, that this transformation is not about technology. Technology is just the enabler. Humanity is the purpose,” she said.

Addressing the summit via video link, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, highlighted both the transformative potential and the risks of AI in healthcare, stressing the importance of governance, trusted data, and international cooperation.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds huge potential to transform systems and expand access to essential health services, but it also carries risks that countries must understand and navigate. Countries need strong governance, trusted data and sustained investment, and they need cooperation across borders and sectors around the world,” he said.

Welcoming delegates on behalf of the organisers, Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive Officer, Informa, described this period as both the most demanding and most consequential era for healthcare leadership.

He said: “The healthcare sector is operating in an exponentially expanding market, with more people, more older adults, and more informed, demanding patients who expect personalised, preventative care and a better quality of life - not just treatment when something goes wrong. WHX Leaders brings together the thinkers and decision-makers who can turn that expectation into reality by reimagining how healthcare is delivered on a global scale.”

Additional speakers at the summit included Saleh Mahdi Muttalib Al-Hasnawi, Minister of Health, Iraq; Saman Albarzingi, Minister of Health, Kurdistan Regional Government; Daniel Kraft, Founder and CEO of NextMed Health; Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42; Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Clinic; Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and Sameh ElFangary, Chairman of PHRMAG and President, GCC & Pakistan at AstraZeneca.

The full WHX Leaders programme will take place in 2027, building on the outcomes of the launch summit. It will join WHX (formerly Arab Health) and WHX Labs (formerly Medlab Middle East) as part of a trio of city-wide events, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare leadership, investment, and innovation.

WHX is part of inD, a partnership between Informa Group PLC and the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About WHX Leaders:

WHX Leaders is built as an invitation-only environment for coordinated action. Dubai serves as a unique connector, uniting 150+ of the most influential decision-makers in global health to address shared priorities and align on decisions with long-term national and regional impact. As the global flagship event, WHX Leaders will take place alongside World Health Expo - the world’s largest healthcare event - creating an unparalleled platform for health policy, innovation and investment. The 2026 launch preview sets the direction for WHX Leaders 2027, a multi-year initiative designed to accelerate system-level reform across policy, investment, and innovation. WHX Leaders is organised by Informa as part of the World Health Expo (WHX) brand. The event took place on 8th February 2026 at Cheval Maison, Expo City.

For more information or to request an invite, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/leaders/dubai/en/home.html

About inD

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories, including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education. Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 Colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world’s leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse. As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.

