Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) successfully hosted the 2nd International Maritime Research, Education and Training Conference (IMRET 2026), welcoming a distinguished gathering of international academics, industry specialists, and maritime researchers to advance global discourse on sustainability, adaptation to emerging changes, the blue economy, and governance across the maritime sector.

The conference provided a high-calibre platform for academics, researchers, policymakers, and maritime leaders to examine pressing challenges and explore forward-looking solutions that will enhance environmental, operational, and regulatory readiness across the maritime domain through knowledge exchange and strategic institutional partnerships.

Professor Syamantak Bhattacharya, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at SMA, set the tone for the day with a powerful statement on the academy’s mission and vision:“At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we are committed to advancing maritime education that not only generates new knowledge but also empowers every stakeholder.. from students to seasoned professionals.. to lead resilient, sustainable, and inclusive change across the global maritime landscape.”

The conference opening continued with a keynote address by Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, who underscored the vital importance of women’s leadership in maritime education and research. Her remarks explored whether the “glass ceiling” remains a persistent challenge in the 21st century — a topic of increasing relevance in the maritime sector’s pursuit of diversity, inclusion, adaptation, and future readiness.

Session One focused on collaboration, operational readiness, and response in maritime education and practice. Dr. Ana Slišković from the University of Zadar presented an integrative approach to improving seafarer wellbeing — moving beyond traditional stress management toward sustainable, institutionally supported health frameworks at sea. Captain Matthew Schanck, Chair of the Maritime Search and Rescue Council, emphasized the need to strengthen autonomy and coordinated response systems in maritime search and rescue amid evolving global challenges.

Student research was a highlight, with SMA cadets Fares Almazroui and Mahmoud Kadkhodeai presenting an innovative framework to support the mental health of maritime cadets in the UAE — demonstrating the academy’s strong focus on applied research and student engagement.

International perspectives were further enriched by Dr. Emeric Lendjel of Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, who examined traditional maritime trade and its economic dimensions, alongside Dr. Krishna Prasad, Director at Aster Marine Cargo LLC, who offered insights into commercial, safety, and security aspects of traditional dhow shipping and broader ocean transport logistics.

In the afternoon, the program continued with a keynote on maritime data by Mr. Navin Kumar, Director of Maritime Research at Drewry.

Session Two explored sustainable maritime practices and the evolving blue economy. Dr. Akanksha Batura, Executive Director at Sinoda Shipping, delivered a deep-dive into digital transformation as a strategic driver for strengthening supply chain readiness and response, highlighting the role of technology in supporting sustainable maritime logistics. Captain Marion Penales, Lecturer at SMA, examined the human and societal impacts of the green transition within the maritime sector.

Additional contributions covered the role of ports as blue economy hubs, the operational potential of ammonia as an alternative fuel, and advanced engineering approaches to microporous layer structures, presented by Captain Mahmoud Metwali, Mr. Prasad Nayak of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, and Dr. Saad Alwashdeh, Associate Professor at SMA — collectively deepening the dialogue on innovation and sector advancement.

The conference concluded with a keynote by Captain Kuba Szymanski, Secretary General of the International Ship Managers’ Association, who assessed whether the shipping industry is keeping pace with broader global trends. Closing remarks were delivered by Professor Emma Northam, Dean of Research and Faculty Development at SMA, followed by networking sessions, a student poster competition, and a guided tour of the academy’s facilities.

“Sea. The Impact — Turning Recognition into Environmental Action”

During IMRET 2026, Sharjah Maritime Academy launched its sustainability initiative “Sea. The Impact”, created to honour speakers not just with words but with measurable environmental impact. Under the initiative, a mangrove tree will be planted on behalf of each speaker as a direct contribution to marine ecosystem protection and restoration. Each certificate includes a QR code enabling recipients to view the location of their mangrove in Kalba Nature Reserve, Sharjah and follow its growth journey over time.

“Sea. The Impact” transforms appreciation into responsibility and recognition into meaningful action. The initiative reflects SMA’s concrete commitment to long-term sustainability, aligned with broader goals to protect UAE marine environments and engage students in environmental research and sustainability projects well beyond the conference.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

SMA is fosters diversity and inclusion, with 37% female enrolment, notable among maritime institutions in the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.sma.ac.ae . Follow Sharjah Maritime on FB, IG, X, @sharjahmaritime Linkedin and YouTube: Sharjah Maritime Academy.