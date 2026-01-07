Muscat – Omantel Academy, the capability‑development arm of Omantel, has announced the launch of its National Educational Development Program - an important strategic step that reinforces Omantel’s commitment to supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and empowering national talent in technology and digital transformation fields.

The program aims to train 1,200 Omani graduates holding bachelor’s degrees in technology-related disciplines and to provide 500 job opportunities through a four-year learning journey that includes 12 months of intensive training for each cohort. The program combines theoretical learning, hands-on laboratory experience, and real-world projects delivered under the supervision of leading global experts, ensuring the preparation of a generation capable of driving digital transformation locally and regionally.

Participants will earn internationally recognized certifications from major global technology companies, including Microsoft, Huawei, Cisco, Google, and Oracle, enabling graduates to enter the job market with high-demand skills that support the digital economy and enhance national competitiveness.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ghalib bin Saif Al Hosni, Chief People Officer at Omantel, said, "At Omantel Academy, we believe that investing in youth is the most impactful and sustainable investment. This program was designed in partnership with various local and international entities to equip Omani graduates with deep knowledge, advanced technical skills, and practical experience that prepare them to be at the forefront of the digital revolution. Our goal is to build a generation capable of competing globally and contributing to shaping the future of the digital economy in Oman and the region."

"Since its redevelopment in mid‑2024, Omantel Academy has focused on delivering advanced training programs in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data science, alongside leadership and personal development tracks. In 2025, the Academy delivered workshops and lectures to 1,287 beneficiaries from 63 different organizations, issued 897 certifications, and graduated 142 trainees from its programs, he further noted.

Eng. Ali Al‑Lawati, Head of Omantel Academy, stated, "We are pleased to announce the National Training Program, which will be delivered across four key tracks: Future Skills Empowered Nation, Tek‑Dose, Data Leaders, and AI Coders. These tracks offer an integrated learning ecosystem that enables youth to acquire skills in artificial intelligence, next-generation networks, data analytics, and advanced AI-powered programming, in addition to developing personal, leadership, communication, and teamwork skills."

Through these high-impact initiatives, Omantel continues to reinforce its leadership role in empowering Omani youth as the core and foundation of national development, while strengthening Oman’s position as a regional hub for cultivating digital‑era leaders from Oman to the world. This strategic investment in young talent reflects the company’s firm belief in the importance of building national capabilities aligned with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s future-focused direction - equipping youth with the knowledge and practical experience needed to lead digital transformation with confidence and competence.

Omantel Academy serves as Omantel’s specialized arm for capability development, dedicated to preparing external talent in line with global technology market needs. The Academy has successfully established exclusive partnerships with leading international institutions, including OffSec to deliver cybersecurity certifications across eight countries, as well as strategic partnerships with IE University and Muscat College. It also collaborates with several global partners to offer professional certifications from leading companies such as Microsoft, Huawei, AWS, and Google, contributing to the development of qualified digital talent that supports the digital transformation journey in Oman and the region.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

