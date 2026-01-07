The region’s largest entrepreneurship festival is here to deliver direct insights from founders, CEOs, creatives, investors, mentors, and changemakers through a high-impact, two-day agenda

Hundreds of local, regional, and international voices will explore the full entrepreneurial journey, spanning startup creation, scaling, leadership, workplace wellbeing, and professional growth

Personal journeys behind globally recognised brands, practical playbooks for aspiring founders, and clear perspectives on emerging technologies reshaping business will define the SEF 2026 experience

A four-time Formula 1 World Champion speaks about his journey to the festival audience.

The first woman to serve as Co-CEO and lead a company through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange shares her journey.

The CEO of Muzz shares his experience across two completely different business sectors.

The founder of Calo presents a strategy for moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) has unveiled the first lineup of speakers from a distinguished global lineup of more than 300 founders, CEOs, investors, creatives, mentors, and thought leaders set to take part in the 9th edition of the region’s largest entrepreneurship gathering. The announcement signals the scale and ambition of SEF 2026, positioning the festival as a critical platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and real-world insight across the global startup and innovation ecosystem.

Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF 2026 will take place from January 31 to February 1, 2026, at Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SPARK). The two-day festival will convene entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and emerging talent from around the world for a packed agenda designed to address the realities of building, scaling, and sustaining businesses in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

The newly announced speakers span a wide range of industries, from foodtech and sports to lifestyle, technology, and biology, reflecting SEF’s commitment to presenting a holistic view of entrepreneurship today. Together, they will offer practical perspectives on innovation, leadership, wellbeing, and adaptability, highlighting the skills and resources required to succeed in a marketplace shaped by shifting consumer expectations and accelerating technological change.

Underscoring the strategic importance of a diverse and cross-sector speaker lineup, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said: “In today’s economy, entrepreneurship no longer succeeds in silos. Founders must think across disciplines, markets, and human needs while building businesses that can adapt at speed and scale responsibly. By bringing together leaders from across sectors and geographies, SEF is creating an environment where knowledge is shared, perspectives are challenged, and practical solutions emerge. The festival serves as a gateway for entrepreneurs to engage with the world and build competitive, sustainable ventures.”

Careers highlight environmental and social initiatives

The list of acclaimed speakers includes Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One World Champion, who will elevate public awareness through highlighting his environmental and social initiatives, particularly around sustainability and climate issues.

Exemplifying the resilience and adaptability needed to make a mark in the corporate world as well as foster social upliftment, will be Ghanim Al-Muftah, a serial entrepreneur and disability rights advocate who gained global recognition during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Another trailblazer, Heather Hasson - who made history as the first female Co-CEO to take a company public on the New York Stock Exchange, leading her company FIGS through its successful IPO - will discuss the art of sales. FIGS designs and sells advanced medical scrubs directly to healthcare professionals.

Demonstrating the appeal of technology in all aspects of our lives, Shahzad Younas, Founder & CEO of Muzz, will narrate how he left his investment banking career to launch a mobile app helping single Muslims find marriage partners.

Pioneers demonstrate competitive edge of blazing new trails

Showcasing the power of innovation, Hamad Al Hajri, a tech entrepreneur, investor, and engineer, and the co-founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Snoonu, billed as Qatar’s first “super app”, will reveal what it takes to successfully launch startups, backed by 20 years of experience in business and AI-driven product development.

Also tailoring services for consumers, Vadim Fedotov, a former basketball player, founded Bioniq in 2019 to create a supplement formula unique to each person. In 2021, he relocated most of the Bioniq team to Dubai, brought on prominent footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot as investors, and expanded Bioniq to 13 countries.

Also a pioneer in her field, Amna Al Qubaisi, who became the first Emirati female racing driver in international single‑seater contests when she joined the Italian F4, will inspire the audience with her journey of overcoming challenges to make strides in motorsport, traditionally a male-dominated arena.

Additionally, Souad Al Serkal, Founder and CEO of CommCation Consultancy, will share various insights from her diverse experience spanning more than two decades across public relations, government affairs, corporate communications, and leadership transformation. With a global digital following of almost 1 million, Souad is known for her thought leadership on communication, executive presence, and personal growth.

Leveraging innovation to boost social change and workforce wellbeing

Entrusted to set the strategy for making health a daily practice using smart tech, Tom Hale, CEO of ŌURA, maker of the Oura smart ring that delivers personalized health data, will share a wealth of insights gained from his 30 years of experience across the technology and consumer product industry. As a business leader, investor and advisor, Hale is well-positioned to address all aspects of the startup ecosystem.

Departing from a one-size-fits-all approach to tailor personalized solutions for today’s discerning customers, Ahmed Al Rawi, founder of foodtech app Calo, will reveal how nutritional algorithms can be used to customise meal plans for health-conscious but busy individuals.

Meanwhile, Simran Kaur, Founder of Girls That Invest (now known as Friends That Invest), will demonstrate the transformative power of youth by sharing the journey of her organization, a global investing platform for education and media brand focused on making finance accessible to young people, especially women.

Raising awareness on the importance of mental well-being, especially at the workplace, Kareem Esmail, Founder and CEO of Mental Health Hub for Learning and Development, will explain how programmes can be customized according to employees’ needs. The public speaker has over 5.5 million followers on his different social media channels.

With an expected audience of 14,000 attendees, SEF 2026 will create a dynamic space where the brightest minds across industries will present invaluable guidance and inspiration for startups, professionals and graduates seeking to achieve their full potential and contribute significantly to economic development.

For more information and to secure your ticket, visit https://sharjahef.com.