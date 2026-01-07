Transformative agreement represents major delta in bilateral trade and investment, eliminating tariffs, streamlining regulations, and fostering deeper collaboration between the two nations

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Global CMX, a leading facilitator of cross-border investments in sustainable energy and resources, today celebrates the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a transformative force driving unprecedented industry progress. Ratified in October 2025, CEPA is poised to unlock billions in new deals across renewables, green fuels, green metals, and hydrogen sectors, with major announcements kicking off at the World Future Energy Summit 2026, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, from 13-15 January at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The agreement represents a major delta in bilateral trade and investment, eliminating tariffs, streamlining regulations, and fostering deeper collaboration between the two nations. By reducing barriers and enhancing market access, CEPA is accelerating the flow of capital and technology, enabling scalable projects that align with global net-zero ambitions. Industry experts anticipate a surge in activity throughout 2026, starting with high-profile unveilings at the Summit, where stakeholders from both countries will converge to showcase innovative partnerships.

“CEPA is a game-changer for the UAE-Australia energy corridor, creating fertile ground for multi-billion-dollar investments that will redefine sustainable development,” said Trevor Ducharme, President of Global CMX. “We’re thrilled to see this agreement translate into real-world progress, from green hydrogen production to advanced renewable infrastructure. At Global CMX, we’re committed to bridging these opportunities, and we look forward to contributing as speakers and delegates at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 to drive these announcements forward.”

Gareth Rapley, Portfolio Director - Energy and Marine at RX Global, added: “We are excited to once again welcome Global CMX to Abu Dhabi and provide them a platform to reach regional and international industry, government and media stakeholders. The multi-billion-dollar agreements set to be signed during the Summit cements our event as a catalyst for large-scale business deals and a key investment driver, while also encapsulating what we are seeing around green hydrogen and renewable energy investment. It’s another great example of how the UAE is finding the right partners to deliver its clean energy goals.”

Global CMX will be actively participating in the Summit as both a featured speaker and delegate. The company will highlight ongoing initiatives under CEPA, including facilitating investments in solar, wind, energy storage, and green fuel projects that leverage Australia's abundant resources and the UAE's strategic capital deployment.

This momentum underscores the strategic alignment between the UAE's Vision 2031 and Australia's renewable export superpower aspirations, positioning the partnership as a model for international clean energy cooperation.

About World Future Energy Summit:

As the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.

The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week:

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar:

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

About Global CMX

Global CMX is a premier advisory firm specializing in cross-border investments in renewables, critical minerals, and sustainable technologies. With a focus on fostering economic partnerships between the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, Global CMX drives impactful deals that advance global energy transitions. For more information, visit www.globalcmx.com.