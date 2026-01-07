ADSW 2026 set to be the world’s largest sustainability event

Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi, as Heads of State, ministers, business leaders, investors and innovators set to convene to address sustainability challenges and deliver system transformation

Under the theme ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go’, ADSW 2026 will drive collaboration across interconnected systems, including energy, finance, food, water and nature

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, hosted by Masdar, begins next week, convening Heads of State, ministers and government officials, alongside business leaders, investors, and innovators, to address the most critical sustainability challenges and deliver a roadmap for global progress.

Speaking at a press conference today, Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi emphasized that ADSW is now the world’s largest sustainability gathering, with the 2026 edition set to be the biggest and most ambitious to date.

“We stand at a critical moment: we need to align the systems we rely on today with those we urgently need tomorrow. ADSW 2026’s theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” reflects the opportunity we have to lead global systemic change and shape our collective future,” he said. “The energy transformation will be central to these discussions, and at ADSW Masdar will celebrate 20 years of renewable energy leadership. Partnership lies at the heart of Masdar’s mission, and at the heart of ADSW, and we look forward to welcoming partners, old and new, to drive the change the world needs.”

Taking place next week, ADSW 2026 aims to set a new global benchmark for collaboration and measurable impact. The event will challenge leaders across energy, finance, food, water and nature to rethink how these systems connect, scale and reinforce one another.

Masdar’s CEO was joined by H.E Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mohamed Saleh Alhadhrami, Energy & Water Efficiency Performance Director – Department of Energy Abu Dhabi – ADSW’s principal partner, Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO, Global South Utilities (GSU); Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar and for the Zayed Sustainability Prize; and Leen Alsebai, General-Manager, RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said: “The global energy transition is entering a decisive decade. Electricity is projected to become the dominant energy carrier, powering more than half of final energy consumption by 2050. Against this background, this year’s theme ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go’ is more relevant than ever. We need practical, scalable solutions to make our energy system future-ready. While renewable energy additions continue to break records year after year, deployment remains geographically uneven, leaving many countries without the economic benefits that renewables can deliver. In particular, developing countries are being cut off from opportunities such as jobs, business development, enhanced energy security and greater system resilience — at a time of rising uncertainties driven by growing energy demand, climate impacts and geopolitical challenges. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has become a leading platform for advancing sustainable energy solutions. IRENA is a proud partner, and we are looking forward to kickstarting an exciting ADSW 2026 with our General Assembly.”

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Energy Efficiency Sector, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “We have reached a point where the question is not only how much infrastructure we build, but how intelligently we use what we already have. The future of energy and water systems lies in making them smarter, cleaner, more efficient and resilient.

Artificial intelligence is central to this shift. It gives decision-makers greater confidence, maximizes value from existing assets and delivers reliability, affordability and sustainability together. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reinforces this systems-led way of thinking and reflects the reality that energy, water, technology and finance must move together to translate ambition into real-world outcomes.”

Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of Global South Utilities, Headline Partner of ADSW, said: “Across the Global South, progress is never delivered by capital alone, policy alone, or execution alone. It is delivered when governments, investors, and operators move together with shared responsibility and real urgency. In this context, we are launching the Global South Forum on the 14th of January. The Forum is designed as a working platform, focused on implementation and investment in emerging markets, bringing partners together around real projects and real delivery.”

Leen Alsebai, General-Manager, RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 marks a pivotal moment for the energy transformation: where innovation moves from ambition to action. As one of the key events of ADSW 2026, the 18th World Future Energy Summit will build on its strong foundations while broadening its reach and impact. By further integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, the Summit deepens its role as a global platform connecting innovation, expertise, and investment to accelerate energy transformation worldwide and deliver scalable clean energy solutions today, not tomorrow.”

Deepening Engagement

ADSW 2026 is introducing new features, including new platforms and AI-enabled digital systems to capture insights, and will feature breakthrough clean technologies, including never-before seen energy, water and digital solutions.

The ADSW 2026 agenda includes:

IRENA Assembly, January 11-12

ADSW Opening Ceremony, January 13

17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards, January 13

ADSW Summit, January 13-14

ADSW Dialogues, January 13-15

World Future Energy Summit (WFES), January 13-15

Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, January 13-15

WiSER Forum, January 14

Global South Utilities Forum, January 14

Blue Forum, January 15

Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting, January 15

Green Hydrogen Summit, January 15

Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect, January 15

