Dubai, UAE: Cancer Run™ presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group has successfully concluded the Dubai edition at Dubai Festival City on February 7, 2026. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the event welcomed more than 4,500 plus attendees, including cancer warriors, runners, families, communities, cultures, and health advocates from across the country who embodied a united spirit in support of a cancer-conscious society.

Following the historic Abu Dhabi edition at Hudayriyat Island where Cancer Run™ 2026 earned the Guinness World Records™ title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run event, the Dubai run ended on a solid note, advocating the importance of raising awareness, urging routine check-ups, and adopting an active lifestyle as measures for cancer prevention. The event’s vision clearly aligns with the nation’s broader goal of establishing a healthier society.

Ms Fouzeya Faridoon, Head of Community Events Section, Dubai Sports Council, said, “Cancer Run™ 2026 has carved a niche for itself as a truly unique health campaign by blending fitness, fun, and awareness in Dubai. We are proud to support the spirit of Cancer Run™ and be a part of a movement that brings the city together, spreads awareness, and prompts active living.”

Cancer is one of the most prevalent illnesses in the UAE and the third leading cause of death. According to The UAE National Cancer Registry, cancer accounts for 12.4 percent of mortality in the country. As per latest findings, breast cancer was one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in 2021, accounting for an average of 9.64 percent of cancer deaths per year. By 2040, the country is expected to see an alarming increase of 230 percent in cancer cases, the highest after Qatar among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The age-inclusive event featured 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km categories, convening an energetic community of children, families, cancer survivors, fitness enthusiasts, professional athletes, and health groups.

The run commenced with the UAE National Anthem performed by Joseph Terterian followed by a warm-up session facilitated by Fitness First coaches. At dawn, Dubai Festival City lit up in purple as runners ran to the beat of live drumming while the Dubai Athletics Cheer squad delivered an electric performance that brought the vibrancy of the event to life. In addition, family-centric entertainment activities like mascots, balloon artists, and a bubble show kept both children and adults engaged.

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “After achieving the Guinness World Records™ title for Most Nationalities in a Run in Abu Dhabi last week, we returned with greater enthusiasm for the Dubai edition. We are proud to host participants coming from different nationalities and age-groups as well as inspiring cancer warriors. They are the heart of this event, and their spirited presence made the Dubai edition even more memorable.”

Jacqueline Connolly, Chief Asset Management Officer at Al-Futtaim, said, “We are proud to host Cancer Run™ 2026 at Dubai Festival City during the Year of Family, supporting an initiative that brings people together in the spirit of health, wellbeing, and awareness. At Al-Futtaim, we remain committed to championing community-led events that encourage active lifestyles, strengthen family connections, and create positive, lasting impact across the city."

Support from Skechers, Fitness First, La Roche Posay, Masafi, Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club Dubai Ambulance, Pocari Sweat, enriched the event with attractive pop-ups and activities for attendees to explore and enjoy. Furthermore, Garmin & Amit Care Services, Enoc, Tangerine Entertainment, Value Vault, Kibsons, Numu, Coffee Planet, House Of Pops, and Lemonade were integral in making Cancer Run™ 2026 memorable and impactful.

Event partners offered invaluable support in transforming the run into a monumental success. Venue partner Dubai Festival City ensured a seamless experience for the participants and attendees by creating a vibrant atmosphere flanked by sufficient facilities. Media partners Khaleej Times, Lovin Dubai, and That Dubai Page, generated buzz throughout the nation, emphasising the event’s social impact while also boosting participation.

Ms Reem Al Nuwais, the Head of Commercial Dept at the Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, said, “It’s inspiring to see runners from all backgrounds come together in solidarity against a life-threatening disease. The success of Cancer Run™ 2026 reflects the strength and spirit of our community, and we’re proud to be part of an initiative that brings people together for such an important cause. At Al Jazira Club, supporting community-driven initiatives like this is central to our role, and we remain committed to using sport as a platform to create positive impact beyond the field.”

Social and athletic groups were instrumental in leading the campaign. Friend of Cancer Patients, Brest Friends, British Mums, Dubai Creek Striders, Ultimate Athletics, Active Fitness Community, Expats in Dubai, United Triathletes, 3F Striders, Kenyan Runners, and Girl Sports Group were among the participating cancer support groups and communities who added to the event’s diverse athlete diaspora.

Dr Houreya Kazim, Founder and President of Brest Friends, said, “With around 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths globally, events like the Cancer Run™ 2026 play a crucial role in raising awareness of this important disease. As someone who has seen the impact of cancer first hand, it's clear that cancer affects not only patients but also their families, friends, and colleagues so it's inspiring to see our community come together to highlight the importance of being proactive about our health. In addition, research consistently indicates that exercise lowers the risk of many cancers and reduces the likelihood of recurrence for those who have already battled the disease. For all these reasons, I wholeheartedly support Cancer Run 2026. Together we can make a difference!”

Both editions of Cancer Run™ 2026 have solidified themselves as precursors of larger and more engaging awareness programmes in the future. The organisers have expressed their determination to return in 2027, anticipating a higher participation rate with more inclusive communal activities that promote cancer prevention through timely screenings, early awareness, and active living.