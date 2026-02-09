Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Senior marketing leaders across the UAE gathered in Dubai to celebrate outstanding marketing minds and examine how the profession has evolved into a strategic business function shaped by data, accountability, and artificial intelligence. These conversations took place alongside the awards ceremony at the 4th Edition of The Great Marketing & Business Minds UAE 2026, held on 29th January at Pullman Dubai Downtown.

The event brought together decision-makers from financial services, healthcare, insurance, investment management, and the wider digital ecosystem, recognising marketing leaders who have demonstrated exceptional thinking, leadership, and impact, while also addressing how the role of marketing continues to transform amid rapid technological change.

The ceremony featured a strong line-up of regional marketing leadership, including Mehwish Sarwar (GCC Ambassador at Women in Mentoring (WIM)) Balaaji Vaidyanathan (Director and Head of Marketing, CEEMEA at Franklin Templeton), Zeeshan Haider (Head of Marketing and Communications at Al Wathba National Insurance), Sanaya Zubairy (Zurich International Life Insurance, Middle East), and Aaryan Kapur (Group Head of Digital Marketing at Aster DM Healthcare and Medcare Group) among others.

Beyond celebrating excellence, the evening focused on the evolving expectations placed on marketing leaders. Marketing experts, agency heads and other prominent speakers explored how AI is reshaping decision-making, content, and customer engagement, while reinforcing that technology must serve strategy rather than replace it. Leaders highlighted the growing importance of insight-led planning, sharper measurement frameworks, and building long-term brand trust in an increasingly performance-driven environment.

Paurush Sonkar, Founder of Digital Stallions Forum and organiser of The Great Marketing & Business Minds UAE, noted that these recognitions reflect the direction the industry is moving in. “These recognitions honour marketing leaders who are not only adapting to change but leading it. As AI and data redefine the function and marketing moves from being a support function to a department that is now in focus, forums & initiatives like this are essential for sharing learning, recognizing progress, and shaping what comes next.”

Reflecting on the discussions, Sharad V K, Independent Marketing Consultant and Fractional CMO, said that the forum highlighted a clear shift in expectations placed on marketing leaders.

“There is a stronger sense of responsibility today around how marketing contributes to the business. The quality of dialogue at this forum shows that leaders are thinking more carefully about impact, consistency, and long-term value.”

The 4th Edition of The Great Marketing & Business Minds UAE 2026 concluded with a strong sense of momentum, reinforcing the role of collaboration, peer exchange, and continuous learning in advancing marketing leadership across the UAE.

About Digital Stallions Forum UAE

Founded in 2020 by marketing veteran Paurush Sonkar, Digital Stallions Forum UAE serves as the premier networking platform for Chief Marketing Officers, Marketing Heads, and Digital Marketing Heads across the UAE, spanning all sectors. Since 2021, it has hosted the annual The Great Marketing & Business Minds UAE, a data-led event celebrating marketing excellence. Building on the 2013 launch of its India BFSI chapter, which now includes over 200 members from 75+ financial brands, the forum delivers practical insights through panel discussions and networking.The 4th Edition, held on 29 January 2026 at Pullman Downtown Dubai, brought together regional marketing leaders for a gala awards night, and extensive networking, celebrating UAE’s top marketing minds and the future of marketing excellence.

For more information, please visit: www.thegreatmarketingminds.ae ​

