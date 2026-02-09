Fujairah, UAE – The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in strategic partnership with the Fujairah Research Centre (FRC), officially inaugurates the second edition of the Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research today at the Al Bahar Hotel & Resort. Building upon the foundation laid during its 2023 debut, this year’s assembly serves as a premier global scientific platform, uniting over 50 world-renowned experts and representatives from more than 20 nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Algeria, among many others, to address the critical intersections of honeybee science, food security, and environmental resilience.

This significant international gathering attracts over 300 in-person delegates and a digital audience of more than 1,500 participants. The event’s high-level influence is further evidenced by the participation of 30 government authorities and 30 research centers and universities, ranging from policy specialists and decision makers to academic experts in entomology and agriculture. By integrating advanced analytics with ecological conservation, the event provides a roadmap for protecting native honeybee species and ensuring global market integrity through innovative scientific solutions leveraging state-of-the-art technologies for fraud prevention and honey quality authentication. This diverse coalition is currently establishing Fujairah as a leading international center for apiculture and pollination science, tailored to the unique demands of arid ecosystems."

H.E. Aseela Abdullah Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, stated: "Fujairah is playing an active role in building a future where biodiversity is preserved through robust, governed regulatory frameworks. These efforts reflect the vision of our wise leadership in supporting the apiculture sector and highlighting its pivotal role in strengthening the food security system. Through these initiatives, we align our strategic objectives with the National Food Security Strategy, which aims to position the UAE as the world's leader in the Global Food Security Index by 2051."

H.E Al Moalla added: "By fostering a cohesive environment that bridges our local heritage with global expertise to exchange knowledge on climate-resilient beekeeping, we are not only protecting our local environment but also contributing to a global knowledge base. This empowers local beekeepers and regulatory bodies to adapt and thrive amidst current climate challenges."

The first day of the conference, held under the theme “Science, Innovation & Climate-Resilient Beekeeping,” features a series of high-level panel discussions exploring the valorization of honey, the protection of native biodiversity, and the evolution of bee welfare. These sessions set the stage for a deep dive into modern technologies, including precision hive monitoring, robotics, and blockchain traceability.

Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of the Fujairah Research Centre, commented: “This event reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing scientific research that translates into practical, real-world solutions for the food security sector. By bringing together a distinguished group of multidisciplinary practitioners and researchers, we aim to deploy the latest technologies and sustainable practices tailored for semi-arid regions. This approach contributes to enhancing long-term environmental resilience through reliable and rigorous scientific research."

This year's success builds directly on the achievements of the inaugural 2023 edition, which hosted over 200 researchers from 14 countries. That first milestone resulted in the signing of strategic Memorandums of Understanding between the Fujairah Environment Authority, Fujairah Research Centre, and various academic institutions to build local capabilities in beekeeping research. By enhancing academic collaboration and promoting sustainable practices, the conference continues to evolve from its successful origins into a cornerstone of international environmental policy.

