Delivering economic growth is a top priority for both the UK and Zimbabwe, and one of the keyways we can do that is by increasing trade. By connecting Zimbabwean horticulture businesses with new UK and international markets, we are increasing trade and investment with the UK, creating jobs, increasing foreign exchange earnings and strengthening climate and economic resilience. Such initiatives also support Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy II (NDS II) for 2026–2030.

The trade mission marks a new milestone for the horticulture businesses. In February, the UK funded eight Zimbabwean exporters to attend the Fruit Logistica Trade Show in Germany, in collaboration with ZimTrade and the Horticultural Development Council (HDC). In preparation for the outward trade mission to Germany, the exhibitors, worked with coaches on customised upgrades to product presentation and marketing.

Now they’re set to showcase their products including peas, mangetout/snow peas, rock melons/cantaloupe, Victoria pineapples and chillies to the UK and European buyers. If the mission is successful, the entrepreneurs could sign deals that send their products to one of the world’s most competitive food markets.

As the UN small business agency, the ITC offers a full range of services that bring the benefits of global trade to more entrepreneurs.

As the rules of global trade shift, trade missions like the one in Zimbabwe ensure that small businesses can diversify their markets, plus Zimbabwean goods can enter the UK market tariff free under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Eastern and Southern African countries and the UK (the ESA-UK EPA).

The buyers will begin the trade mission with a visit to Harare-based farms, followed by an official welcome reception at the British Embassy where they will meet with additional farmers from the Harare area and wider Zimbabwe. They will then travel to Mutorashanga, Mvurwi, Chegutu, Shurugwi. and Mutare.

Agribusinesses on the trade mission include:

Kacholo

Kuminda

Takura Farm

Avomac Farm

Forrester Estate

Navaco

Agrilikimo Farmers

Procitru Pvt Ltd

Edenchase Pvt Ltd

Surrey Group / Tanaka

Dodhill

Interviews with the buyers can be held in Harare on 2 or 7 March. Interviews with farmers can be organized separately on request.

