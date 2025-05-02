Manama, Bahrain – In an environment where customer defaults and delayed payments are becoming increasingly common, business leaders in Bahrain gathered for an insightful Business Breakfast titled "Protect Your Growth: Navigating Credit Risk with Trade Credit Insurance."

Hosted by AF Willis Bahrain WLL, and led by subject expert Ritesh Sampat, Practice Leader - Trade Credit Insurance at Al Futtaim Willis (Part of WTW Group), the session highlighted how trade credit insurance can play a critical role in safeguarding businesses' cash flows and enabling sustainable growth, especially amid evolving global economic challenges.

Rising insolvencies, tightening liquidity conditions, and mounting geopolitical uncertainties have created a more volatile trading environment for businesses in Bahrain and across the GCC. Sectors heavily reliant on cross-border trade, such as construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution, are experiencing increased instances of delayed payments and customer defaults. According to recent industry reports, global claims payouts for trade credit insurance have surged by 23% year-on-year, reflecting a notable rise in payment defaults driven by interest rate hikes, supply chain disruptions, and currency fluctuations. These trends have made it imperative for businesses to reassess their credit risk exposure and adopt more structured financial safeguards. As such, trade credit insurance is emerging as a critical instrument—not only for risk mitigation but also for unlocking new trade opportunities with greater assurance and confidence.

During the session, Ritesh Sampat, an industry veteran with over 16 years of international experience, shared actionable strategies and effective risk mitigation techniques; including the importance of proactive credit management and the use of structured trade finance solutions to protect receivables.

Attendees were briefed on emerging market trends, with sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and retail facing heightened exposure to payment delays and insolvencies. The session covered key legal and regulatory developments that are influencing credit risk management frameworks across Bahrain and the wider GCC region.

“Trade credit insurance is no longer just a financial safeguard; it is a growth enabler,” said Ritesh Sampat. “Businesses today must proactively manage their credit exposures to navigate market uncertainties and seize new opportunities with confidence."

The breakfast session offered attendees a platform to exchange ideas, discuss market dynamics, and explore how trade credit solutions are becoming an essential part of business continuity planning.

Jonathan Abela, General Manager of AF Willis Bahrain, added, “Our role is to ensure that businesses in Bahrain have access to the right risk management tools that support their ambitions. Trade credit insurance is gaining traction across the region for good reason — it allows companies to extend credit with confidence, grow securely, and weather financial shocks more effectively.”

