GENEVA – SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, has announced the appointment of Nathalie Altwegg as Senior Vice President of SITA’s Airports business unit. Altwegg will spearhead SITA’s further growth in the airports market, building on the company’s presence in more than 1,000 airports globally, as well as its drive to reinvent and digitalize operations and journeys across the world through cutting edge technology and innovation.

Altwegg comes to her new role after serving as Chief Operating Officer for SITA Europe for two years, bringing extensive management experience in strategy, commercial, people, and portfolio. With over two decades of experience in the air transport industry, Altwegg has gained deep understanding of the airports business, along with expertise in the areas of M&A, IT outsourcing, and business development of all sizes, including large and complex business opportunities.

Altwegg said: “We’re world leaders in the airport market, focusing on the future of our thousands of airport, airline and ground handler customers across the world. We’re bringing great changes as we reinvent journeys and processes to deliver the ultimate travel experience with the most advanced, efficient and sustainable technologies. Our Airports business is a jewel in the industry and I can’t wait to steer it into the future.”

David Lavorel, CEO SITA, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Nathalie to the executive team as a hugely experienced SITA expert with great insights into how to take our Airports business forward. Her knowledge and leadership will be of great value to our airport customers of all sizes right across the world.”

