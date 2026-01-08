Jordi Vila and Thierry Sabbagh take on broader responsibilities across Europe, Africa, Middle East, and India

Product Planning and Marketing functions combined at regional level under Clíodhna Lyons to streamline concept-to-launch processes

Nissan today announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of the Re:Nissan transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus.

Effective 1st January, the new AMIEO Marketing & Sales structure will bring decisionmaking closer to customers while integrating key functions to drive agility and competitiveness.

Firstly, Jordi Vila assumes the role of Divisional Vice President (DVP) Nissan Europe & Africa, AMIEO Aftersales and Brand, expanding his responsibilities to include Marketing & Sales Europe, Aftersales and Brand.

Also within the AMIEO region, Thierry Sabbagh adds India to his responsibilities and takes the role of Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India.

At the regional level, Nissan will integrate Product Planning and Marketing into a single product-focused organization to streamline processes from concept to launch. Clíodhna Lyons will lead this new organization as Regional Vice President (RVP) Product, Services & Marketing Strategy, overseeing advanced planning, product competitiveness, and lifecycle management.

Additionally, Guillaume Barbet, RVP Sales Planning and Operations, will expand his remit to cover all planning activities, pricing, competitiveness, and operational efficiency.

These changes reinforce Nissan’s commitment to delivering innovative products and services with greater speed and precision, ensuring alignment with evolving customer needs across the diverse markets within AMIEO.

Commenting on the changes, Massimiliano Messina, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson said: “The Re:Nissan plan is about transformation and customer-centricity. By combining our product planning and marketing functions and empowering regional leadership, we are creating a more agile organization that can respond quickly to market dynamics and deliver competitive, compelling products.

“I am confident these changes will strengthen our performance and supercharge our progress in 2026 and wish Jordi, Thierry, Clíodhna and Guillaume every success in their new roles.”

Nissan also announced the departure of Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President, Chief of Commercial Operations, Nissan AMIEO. Having joined Nissan as a trainee in Nissan Europe Amsterdam in 1992, Dorssers went on to hold a number of leadership roles in France, Spain, Belgium, America and Japan, before becoming AMIEO SVP Marketing & Sales in 2021.

Following a series of exciting product launches across AMIEO in 2025, Nissan has another thrilling year ahead in the region with more new products and technologies on the way. This includes the India launches of GRAVITE and TEKTON in early 2026 as the brand accelerates its resurgence in the market, as well as the next-generation Nissan Navara arriving in showrooms in Oceania soon, and the new electric Nissan Juke launching in Europe.