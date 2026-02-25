Riyadh: TAIBA, the leading Saudi company in the hospitality sector, announced the appointment of Mr. Tareq Derbas as Vice President of Hospitality Operations. This appointment reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and advancing its long-term growth strategy, in line with the evolving tourism and hospitality landscape in the Kingdom.

Mr. Derbas brings more than three decades of distinguished experience in luxury hospitality across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman.

Throughout his career, Mr. Derbas has held senior leadership positions with renowned global brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Four Seasons, where he successfully led flagship properties and multiple hotel portfolios.

Before joining TAIBA, Mr. Derbas served as Area General Manager at FAENA Hotels in Saudi Arabia and as a Board Member of the Jordan Tourism Board. His professional journey also includes key leadership roles at iconic properties such as Burj Al Arab, further reinforcing his deep operational expertise and strong understanding of the regional market.

Mr. Derbas is known for his results-driven leadership style and his ability to enhance operational excellence, elevate guest experiences, and build high-performing management teams. His extensive experience in property repositioning and portfolio optimization has consistently contributed to achieving strong commercial and financial results.

In his new role at TAIBA, Mr. Derbas will lead the hospitality operations, oversee performance across the company's portfolio, support expansion initiatives, and ensure the consistent delivery of world-class service standards. He will also play a key role in strengthening TAIBA's position as a leading hospitality platform in the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Mr. Derbas stated: "I am honored to join TAIBA at this important stage of its journey, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance operational performance, strengthen our brands, and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests".

It is worth noting that TAIBA is keen to attract outstanding talent as part of its strategy to achieve operational excellence, create sustainable value, and reinforce its leading position in the Saudi hospitality sector.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

For more information about TAIBA, please visit: www.taiba.com.sa

