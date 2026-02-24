Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) –announced that Mr Sunny Bhatia, Group Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down from his role effective March 31st, for family reasons.

Mr Bhatia has served as Group Chief Financial Officer of KIPCO since 2022, leading the Group’s finance, treasury and capital markets activities. During his tenure, he supported execution of several high impact strategic projects, balance sheet strengthening, proactive liability management and value maximization and financial oversight across the Group’s portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Mr Bhatia for his dedication and contributions during his tenure at KIPCO. He played an important role in strengthening the Group’s financial position, enhancing capital discipline and supporting the execution of key strategic initiatives across the portfolio. We wish him every success in his future endeavors and, with a strong leadership team in place, we are confident that the transition will be smooth and that the Group’s strategic direction will continue as planned.”

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com