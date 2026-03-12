Dubai | Cambridge Health Group, the leading post‑acute care provider with over 700 beds and an extensive network of outpatient and home healthcare services across the GCC, and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Wael Abdallah as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Abdallah was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in February 2025, having previously served as Chief Investment Officer. He has been closely involved with Cambridge Health Group for several years, playing a key role in driving its strategic development, operational performance and expansion across key markets. Mr. Abdallah has also been instrumental in strengthening operational performance, enhancing profitability and advancing Cambridge Health Group’s growth initiatives.

In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdallah will lead the acceleration of Cambridge Health Group’s strategy, with a focus on expanding its regional offering, enhancing operational excellence, and maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group, said:

“Wael has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and operational discipline since assuming the Interim CEO role. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead Cambridge Health Group through its next phase of growth and value creation.

“Under Wael’s leadership, we expect Cambridge Health Group to further strengthen its position as a leading post-acute and rehabilitation care business in the region, expand across key markets, and continue delivering high-quality clinical outcomes while enhancing operational efficiency and driving long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Wael Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said:

“I am honored to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Cambridge Health Group and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board. Cambridge Health Group has built a strong reputation for delivering specialized post-acute care and rehabilitation services across the region and I expect this to go from strength to strength in the years ahead.

“As demand for specialized care continues to grow, we see significant opportunities to accelerate our strategy and expand our capacity. We aim to deliver more than 1,000 post-acute care beds across the region in the coming years whilst also broadening our clinical services and strengthening our offering. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to build on Cambridge Health Group’s strong foundations and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our patients and their families.”

The appointment of Mr. Abdallah as CEO comes during a period of strong growth for Cambridge Health Group. In 2025, the Group delivered record financial performance, with revenue of AED 404 million, up 11 percent year-on-year, and EBITDA of AED 100 million, up 14 percent year-on-year. The Group expects to deliver further double-digit growth in 2026.

Operationally, Cambridge Health Group continues to expand its regional footprint and clinical capabilities with operational capacity expected to increase from 625 beds at the end of 2025 to approximately 725 beds during 2026, with additional greenfield and brownfield expansion opportunities actively being explored across the GCC.

These initiatives form part of Cambridge Health Group’s long-term strategy to deliver more than 1,000 post-acute care beds across the region, while expanding its clinical offering to include surgical services, hemodialysis, and a comprehensive outpatient offering, including physiotherapy and sports performance services.

About Cambridge Health Group

Cambridge Health Group is the GCC’s leading provider of post‑acute care, rehabilitation, long‑term care, and home healthcare services, with over 700 beds and an extensive network of outpatient and home healthcare services. The Group operates six facilities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with a workforce of more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. Cambridge Health Group holds Joint Commission International (JCI) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditations and is majority‑owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC.

About Amanat Holdings PJSC

Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region’s leading listed operator of healthcare and education assets with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2014, Amanat’s mandate is to establish, acquire and integrate companies in the healthcare and education sectors; and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the MENA region and beyond.

Amanat’s Education business includes Almasar Alshamil Education, listed on the Saudi Exchange since December 2025, and which holds MDX, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London, HDC, the leading provider of special education and care services in KSA, and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Amanat’s Healthcare business comprises of Cambridge Health Group, the GCC’s leading provider of post-acute, long-term, and rehabilitative care, operating six facilities across the GCC, including two in Abu Dhabi, and others in Al Ain, Jeddah, Khobar, and Dhahran.