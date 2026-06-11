Cairo – Methaq Arab Group (MAG) has appointed Eng. Haitham El-Laithy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reinforcing its leadership team as the company embarks on a new phase of expansion and investment in Egypt’s real estate market.

The appointment reflects MAG’s commitment to strengthening its operation excellence, enhancing execution capabilities, and accelerating the delivery of its ambitious growth strategy over the coming years.

Commenting on his appointment, Eng. Haitham El-Laithy, CEO of MAG Group, stated that the company is focused on redefining standards in real estate development and asset management in Egypt by leveraging advanced Gulf market expertise and adopting global best practices in operations, facilities management, and asset value enhancement.

He added that MAG seeks to maximize the long-term value of its developments while delivering integrated, sustainable projects that meet evolving market demands and create superior investment opportunities for clients and stakeholders.

Eng. Haitham El-Laithy stated, “We have a clear vision to build a fully integrated real estate company whose role extends beyond property development to encompass the management and operation of assets in accordance with the highest international standards, ensuring the sustainability of investment value and maximizing returns for clients and investors. The Egyptian market offers exceptional growth opportunities, and we aim for MAG to become one of the most influential real estate players in the years ahead.”

El-Laithy said that MAG’s extensive experience across Gulf markets, particularly in Abu Dhabi, provides a strong foundation for its growth ambitions in Egypt.

Drawing on this regional expertise, the company plans to introduce a new generation of innovative real estate developments that combine international best practices with local market needs, while supporting Egypt’s vision for sustainable urban growth, smart cities, and future-ready communities, he added.

Eng. Haitham El Leithy is a highly accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience in real estate asset management, facilities management, operations, engineering design, and the development of large-scale projects, with a distinguished track record of success across Egypt and the Gulf region.

His expertise spans the management and operation of mixed-use developments, retail destinations, administrative complexes, and residential communities.

He is also distinguished by his extensive experience in pre-opening facilities engineering, operational readiness, and the implementation of governance and management frameworks that improve efficiency, optimize performance, and enhance the long-term value and returns of real estate assets.

Throughout his distinguished career, Eng. Haitham El Leithy has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing multidisciplinary teams, navigating complex operational challenges, and driving strategic decision-making.

El Leithy’s strong negotiation capabilities and proven ability to forge successful partnerships with developers, investors, and government stakeholders have played a pivotal role in the successful execution, operation, and long-term sustainability of numerous large-scale real estate developments across the region.

In addition to his executive achievements, Eng. El Leithy is an active member of several leading professional organizations, including the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, the Kuwait Society of Engineers, and the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSC).

His extensive expertise in real estate asset management, facilities operations, and property performance optimization has positioned him among the region’s most respected industry professionals, with a reputation for delivering operational excellence and maximizing asset value.

For its part, MAG Group stated that the appointment of Eng. Haitham El Leithy forms part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its executive and administrative leadership structure in preparation for the next phase of growth and expansion.

The Group aims to leverage his extensive experience across Gulf markets and his proven ability to establish integrated operational frameworks that deliver the highest standards of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

The Group also highlighted that LA REVA development marks a key milestone in its strategy to expand its footprint in Egypt’s real estate sector.

As one of the company’s flagship projects, LA REVA underscores MAG’s long-term vision for the Egyptian market and serves as a foundation for future investments and expansion into high-potential real estate destinations, further solidifying the Group’s position among the country’s leading property developers.