Dubai, UAE: Refine Development Management is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Thomas Wan, has been awarded CEO of the Year at the Design Middle East Leaders in Architecture Awards 2026, recognising his contribution to shaping the future of development management in the UAE.

Since establishing Refine in 2021, Thomas has led the company's rapid growth into one of the UAE's leading development management firms, overseeing over AED 43 billion in gross development value across more than 50 projects, comprising over 6,000 units delivered and under management support. Under his leadership, Refine has pioneered its integrated Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, delivering landmark branded developments while redefining how projects are strategically planned, positioned and brought to market through an innovation-led approach that continues to shape the sector.

Commenting on his recognition, Thomas Wan, Founder and CEO of Refine Development Management, said: "It is a privilege to receive this recognition. This award reflects the dedication of the entire Refine team, as well as the trust our clients and partners have placed in us. Since our launch, the ambition has been to challenge conventional approaches to development management by combining strategy, innovation and execution to create lasting value. We remain committed to driving the industry forward and supporting developers in delivering projects that define the future of Dubai's real estate landscape."

About Refine

Shaping tomorrow, Refine is the leading fully-integrated development management company in the UAE. Offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally, Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.

For more information, please visit: www.refinedubai.com

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Justin Froes