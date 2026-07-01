Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – JLL, a leading professional services firm specialising in real estate, investment management and development consultancy, today announced the appointment of Maroun Deeb as Head of Project & Development Services (PDS) for the Middle East and Africa.

This appointment reinforces JLL’s commitment to delivering greater value for clients in an increasingly complex environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, shifting demographics, sustainability demands and rapid technological change. Strengthening regional leadership helps ensure clearer oversight, more consistent execution and better outcomes across real estate projects in different markets.

Since joining JLL in 2015, Maroun has been instrumental in growing the firm’s Project & Development Services business in Saudi Arabia. Under his leadership, the business evolved to managing the construction delivery of shopping malls, hotels and hospitality assets, commercial buildings, giga projects and mission critical facilities, serving private and public sector clients.

Maroun has also played a key role in supporting the wider JLL business across the broader region. His leadership approach centres on building high performing teams, strengthening financial performance and delivering consistent client outcomes, reflecting the strength of JLL’s global platform.

“I’m honoured to lead our Project & Development Services teams across such a dynamic and fast-growing region,” said Maroun Deeb. “Our priority is to deliver long-term value for our clients while empowering our people to do their best work. The Middle East and Africa present extraordinary opportunities for innovation and impact, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.”

In his expanded role, Maroun will be overseeing strategic growth and capability integration across the Middle East and Africa. His focus will include strengthening regional collaboration while maintaining strong local market expertise, advancing client-centric project delivery and developing the next generation of project leaders.

JLL’s Project & Development Services across the Middle East & Africa comprises more than 7500 consultants delivering projects across the region with a capital value under management of $30 billion, offering development management, project and programme management, cost management, fit-out & workplace design, engineering design & sustainability, HSE and digital solutions.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500 ® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1800 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi.

Media Contact:

May Ong

JLL MEA

May.Ong@jll.com

Nisha Celina, Reem AlTajer

Burson

jll-mena@bursonglobal.com