His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The Dubai-it initiative is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to a model of government in which ambition is consistently matched by action and delivery. Dubai’s global standing across economy, tourism, investment, and innovation has been built on a sustained track record of execution and tangible results that continue to generate impact locally and internationally.

At the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, a culture of delivery and excellence is firmly embedded across our institutional approach. We recognise that success is not defined by strategy alone, but by the ability to implement with speed, precision, and efficiency. This approach continues to strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness and advance its position as the best city to visit, live, and work in, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Dubai’s leadership has established a globally recognised model for development, demonstrating that investment in people, bold ambition, and a firm commitment to execution are fundamental to shaping the future. Dubai-it will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, encouraging them to continue Dubai’s journey of progress and achievement and build on the emirate’s established global standing.”

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).