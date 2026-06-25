His Highness: Investing in people is the foundation of building the future

Investing in people is the foundation of building the future Cohort comprises 23 employees from Dubai Holding’s graduate development programmes, including ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’

‘Al Multaqa’ strengthens Dubai Holding’s role in developing national talent capable of driving sustainable economic growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, attended the graduation ceremony of the 2025 cohort of Dubai Holding’s national development programmes under ‘Al Multaqa’, the Group’s platform for developing and advancing Emirati talent.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 23 employees from Dubai Holding’s graduate development programmes, including ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’, reflecting the Group’s commitment to developing a new generation of Emirati talent equipped to lead key economic sectors and contribute to Dubai’s future ambitions.

Through ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ and other initiatives under ‘Al Multaqa’, Dubai Holding continues to invest in the development of national human capital by offering integrated career pathways that combine hands-on experience, leadership development and specialised learning opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding; His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management, as well as other senior leaders from across the Group.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, said: “National talent remains the most important driver of the UAE’s development journey, and investing in people continues to be the investment with the greatest and most lasting impact. Dubai Holding is committed to providing an environment that enables Emirati talent to acquire the expertise and leadership skills needed to help shape the economic sectors of the future and further strengthen Dubai’s global standing. Today’s graduates represent an important part of this long-term ambition.”

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “At Dubai Holding, we believe that building leading institutions begins with developing the talent capable of leading them. Through ‘Al Multaqa’ and the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ graduate programme, we are preparing Emirati talent with the knowledge, experience and innovative mindset needed to succeed in a dynamic global business environment, while enabling them to engage early in corporate strategy and decision-making. We are proud that this new cohort of graduates has built a strong foundation of skills that will support the continued growth of the Group’s businesses and contribute to the UAE’s economic development journey.”

Delivered as a structured 12-month experience, the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme combines functional placements, senior mentorship, strategic project exposure and an eight-month PwC-led learning journey to equip graduates with practical, future-ready capabilities.

The graduates represent a range of Dubai Holding’s businesses and sectors, including real estate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, investments and community management, reflecting the diverse career opportunities available to Emiratis across the Group’s broad portfolio.

Through ‘Al Multaqa’, Dubai Holding has unified its UAE National development initiatives under a single framework, creating a structured approach to attracting, developing and retaining Emirati talent. The platform supports Emiratis at every stage of their career journey, from entry-level opportunities to leadership roles.

With a growing investment presence in more than 30 countries, Dubai Holding continues to invest in the development of national talent as a key component of its sustainable growth strategy. Through programmes such as ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ and initiatives under ‘Al Multaqa’, the Group is preparing a new generation of Emirati leaders capable of competing globally and driving innovation and progress across key economic sectors, supporting the future ambitions of Dubai and the UAE.

UAE nationals can learn more or apply to Dubai Holding’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ graduate programme by visiting the Dubai Holding website.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

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