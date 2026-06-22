His appointment marks an important milestone for the brand Saudi Arabia as

W Riyadh – KAFD continues to build its presence as a dynamic social and cultural hub in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – W Riyadh – KAFD part of W Hotels, has announced the appointment of Fares Daghlas as General Manager. Bringing over two decades of luxury hospitality experience across the Middle East, Daghlas joins W Riyadh – KAFD at an exciting time as the newly opened hotel begins to shape a new era of lifestyle hospitality in the Kingdom.

As the first W Hotels property in Saudi Arabia, W Riyadh – KAFD represents a bold new chapter for lifestyle hospitality in the Kingdom, bringing together design, dining, music and cultural programming within the heart of King Abdullah Financial District. Daghlas’ appointment reflects the brand’s vision for a leader who brings not only operational expertise, but also the energy, creativity and cultural understanding needed to lead a new generation of hospitality experiences in Riyadh.

Known for building high-energy teams and collaborative cultures, Daghlas brings extensive experience across globally recognised luxury hospitality brands including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Luxury Collection and Westin Hotels & Resorts. Throughout his career, he has led hotel openings, multi-property leadership roles and transformational growth initiatives, with a strong focus on developing people-driven cultures, empowering teams and creating meaningful guest experiences.

At W Riyadh – KAFD, Daghlas will focus on strengthening the hotel’s role as a social and cultural hub where guests and locals come together through immersive experiences, contemporary dining and creative programming. His leadership approach centers around mentoring teams, fostering individuality and supporting the next generation of Saudi hospitality talent in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

Prior to joining W Riyadh – KAFD, Daghlas most recently served as Multi-Property General Manager overseeing Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, and The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa, where he led operations across both properties while driving guest engagement, team development and commercial performance. His experience also includes leadership roles at The St. Regis Amman and The Ritz-Carlton Doha, as well as supporting multiple properties including W Amman earlier in his career.

“There’s an incredible momentum happening in Riyadh right now creatively, culturally and socially and W Riyadh – KAFD sits right at the center of it,” said Fares Daghlas. “What excites me most is building a hotel culture that reflects that energy through the people, the experiences and the connections we create every day. Beyond the guest experience, I’m passionate about mentoring young Saudi talent and helping shape the next generation of hospitality leaders in the Kingdom.”

Located in King Abdullah Financial District, W Riyadh – KAFD features 210 guestrooms and suites, elevated dining destinations, the signature W Lounge, WET Deck and AWAY Spa. Designed as a social destination, the hotel brings together contemporary design, immersive programming and the brand’s iconic Whatever/Whenever service.

For more information, please visit the website: www.wriyadhkafd.com

For reservations, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ruhwh-w-riyadh-kafd/overview/

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