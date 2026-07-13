Dubai, UAE: Cheval Collection, the UK-based, award-winning luxury hospitality company, has appointed John Raffoul as Cluster General Manager for its two serviced hotel apartment properties in Dubai.

With 23 years’ experience in the Middle East hospitality sector, John takes the reins at the award-winning Cheval Maison The Palm and Cheval Maison Expo City, which have 282 keys between them.

John was previously GM at Cheval Maison The Palm, which opened in 2023. A year later, the property was crowned Best Debut Hotel Apartments*, and has now received the 2026 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award. Cheval Maison Expo City opened in 2024 and took Best Debut Hotel Apartments* title in 2025.

His appointment comes as Cheval Collection embarks on a key phase of growth in the Middle East, with two luxury serviced apartment complexes under construction in Riyadh. The company also recently entered the branded residences sector, choosing the Middle East for its first property: Cheval Residences Dubai Islands.

Nick Pilbeam, Chief Commercial Officer at Cheval Collection, said: “John’s well-deserved appointment is a testament to his skills, performance and unwavering dedication, which are reflected in consistently high ratings in customer feedback and guest satisfaction. John is playing a key role in further elevating our brand, reputation and offering in the Middle East, and as we continue our regional expansion, we are delighted to have him at the helm of our stunning flagship properties at The Palm and Expo City.”

Cheval’s Dubai properties are pet-friendly, conveniently-located with excellent transport links, and boast spacious, high-end studios and 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, each with their own kitchen and sweeping views. Both properties have a rooftop swimming pool, a gym and onsite dining outlets.

Cheval Maison The Palm and Cheval Maison Expo City recently progressed from Bronze to Silver in Green Tourism’s sustainability rating scheme, with the company now aiming for Gold in line with its regional – and global – environmental goals.

A major refurbishment project is nearing completion at Cheval Maison The Palm, with several upgrades also under way at Cheval Maison Expo City.

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on +971 506587192 (rebecca@rebecomms.com)

*Arabian Travel Awards 2024 and 2025

About Cheval Collection (Cheval Collection | 5 Star Luxury Serviced Apartments)

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specializing in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes two brands - Cheval Residences and Cheval Maison. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resources available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.