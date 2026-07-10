Sharjah, UAE: The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, part of Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio of heritage properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvind Singh as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Bringing more than 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Arvind joins the resort with a strong background in commercial strategy, business development, revenue growth, and pre-opening operations. In his new role, he will lead the resort’s sales and marketing efforts, driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen The Chedi Al Bait’s position as Sharjah’s leading heritage destination.

Prior to joining The Chedi Al Bait, Arvind held senior commercial leadership roles with some of the region’s most respected hospitality brands, including Marriott International, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Rixos Premium JBR, Mövenpick Hotel JBR, and The H Dubai. Throughout his career, he has successfully led high-performing teams, developed integrated commercial strategies, and played a key role in the launch and positioning of several hospitality projects across the UAE.

Commenting on his appointment, Arvind shared: "It is a privilege to join The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, a property that offers a truly distinctive hospitality experience rooted in the rich heritage of the emirate. I look forward to building on the resort’s strong foundations, fostering meaningful partnerships, and further enhancing its presence as one of the UAE’s most exceptional heritage destinations."

Nestled within the Heart of Sharjah, the emirate’s most ambitious historical preservation project, The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury resort created from a collection of meticulously restored heritage homes. Blending Emirati craftsmanship with contemporary design, it offers a serene sanctuary where tradition and modern elegance coexist in harmony. Each of its seven heritage houses reflects a chapter of Sharjah’s rich history, inviting guests to experience authentic local culture through refined hospitality and thoughtful design.

Under the expert guidance of Chedi Hospitality, The Chedi Al Bait continues to stand as a landmark of timeless elegance and cultural richness in the heart of Sharjah. With Arvind’s extensive commercial expertise and leadership, the resort is well positioned to continue expanding its reach while delivering the exceptional experiences that define The Chedi brand.

About Chedi Hospitality:

Guided by its brand essence "A Voyage Unbound," Chedi Hospitality is a luxury hospitality group that approaches each property as a singular expression of place shaped by local culture, thoughtful & elegant design, and understated luxury.

Chedi Hospitality operates as a full-service hospitality platform, developing and managing hotels, resorts and branded residences under two distinctive brands: Chedi, its heritage quiet luxury brand, and Serai, a luxury lifestyle concept built around active pursuit. The group also offers hospitality asset management and development advisory services to owners and investors.

Building on a legacy that dates back to the 1990s, Chedi Hospitality has a global portfolio of landmark destinations including Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait in UAE, Chedi Katara in Qatar, Chedi El Gouna in Egypt, Chedi Lustica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Chedi Wadi Safar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Chedi Private Residences Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE with a growing pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

www.chedihospitality.com | Instagram: @chedihospitality | LinkedIn: Chedi Hospitality