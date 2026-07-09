Exness, one of the world’s largest multi-asset brokers, proudly welcomes Arab trader, educator, and author Hussain Almatrouk to Exness Team Pro, the global network of elite traders and mentors who embody trading excellence and a strong sense of integrity.

A veteran trader, active since 2009, Hussain Almatrouk brings a distinctive perspective shaped by years of market experience, a career in educational technology, as well as a strong commitment to trader education. As a published novelist and community leader, he combines analytical thinking with emotional intelligence, helping traders build structured routines and manage risk more deliberately while developing the emotional discipline needed to avoid impulsive decisions.

Exness Team Pro brings together respected traders from around the world who share their expertise, mentor trading communities, and promote a culture of transparency grounded in discipline and continuous learning. Hussain’s addition strengthens the team’s presence in the wider GCC, where his rational approach to trading has earned him a following of over 45,000 on Instagram and nearly 12,000 on YouTube, making him a trusted voice within the trading community.

Hussain’s trading philosophy is built around one central belief: managing losses is more important than chasing profits. He emphasizes emotional control and strict risk management while actively avoiding revenge trading and encouraging traders to respect the market and remain disciplined under pressure. This mindset also guides his community work, including gatherings inspired by ‘diwaniya’ culture, where discussion, learning, and shared experience play an important role.

Dildora Djalolova, Exness Head of Social Media, commented, “Hussain embodies the qualities we value in an Exness Team Pro member: discipline, transparency, and a genuine commitment to trader education. The way he approaches trader development, with a strong focus on emotional discipline, reflects exactly what we look for in the Team Pro, someone who helps others trade better. The diwaniya-inspired community he has built in MENA is a great example of this, and it represents the kind of authentic, grassroots influence that is difficult to manufacture. We are proud to have him represent Exness in the region.”

Speaking about joining Exness Team Pro, Hussain said, "Joining Exness Team Pro comes with real responsibility. When traders follow your work, the broker you associate with reflects on your credibility. I chose Exness because of its transparency, reliability, and trading conditions, from instant withdrawals1 to stable spreads2 and execution3 I can trust. That's what lets me focus on what I actually care about, helping traders build discipline, plan properly, and grow sustainably."

Hussain’s appointment reinforces Exness’s commitment to empowering traders through world-class trading conditions, regional expertise, and trusted voices who help promote a more disciplined, informed, and responsible trading culture.

About Exness:

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker committed to offering traders better-than-market conditions. Today, Exness is trusted by a global network of active traders. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and long-term partnerships, Exness delivers stability, precise execution,3 and instant withdrawal processing,1 setting the benchmark for reliability in the online trading industry.

1 At Exness, over 98% of withdrawals are processed automatically. Processing times may vary depending on the chosen payment method.

2 Spreads may fluctuate and widen due to factors including market volatility and liquidity, news releases, economic events, when markets open or close, and the type of instruments being traded.

3 Precise execution claims refer to average slippage rates on pending orders based on data collected between September 2024 and July 2025 for XAUUSD, USOIL and BTC CFDs on Exness Standard account vs similar accounts offered by four other brokers. Delays and slippage may occur. No guarantee of execution speed or precision is provided.