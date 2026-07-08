Dubai, UAE - VinFast is sharpening its focus on the Middle East electric vehicle market with the appointment of Prashanth Rao as the new Chief Executive Officer for VinFast Middle East. In this role, Rao will spearhead the company’s regional strategy, accelerate EV adoption and establish a robust footprint in a rapidly growing market.

With over two decades of global automotive experience spanning both electric vehicles (EVs) and traditional internal combustion engines (ICE), Rao’s career covers key markets across the Middle East, India, Europe, Africa, and Asia Oceania. He has spent over 21 years leading large-scale transformations in sales, aftersales, dealer networks, and customer experience.

As regional CEO, Rao will manage VinFast’s day-to-day operations, lead strategic growth, expand dealer networks, and elevate the customer experience across the Middle East, with a core focus on delivering sustainable mobility solutions.

Reflecting on his new role, Prashanth Rao shared: "The Middle East is one of the most dynamic, forward-looking mobility markets in the world right now, and the momentum toward sustainable transportation is incredible. I am honored to lead VinFast’s journey here. I look forward to working closely with our local partners and stakeholders to make EVs more accessible and deliver truly exceptional experiences for our customers."

Before taking on the Middle East leadership, Rao was the Deputy CEO of VinFast India, where he successfully laid the groundwork for the brand's EV setup, charging infrastructure, and dealer networks. His extensive background also includes senior leadership roles at Nissan INFINITI Middle East, Honda Middle East, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors, where he managed operations across 19 countries.

Throughout his career, Rao has been recognized with multiple Nissan Global Chairman’s Awards and JD Power accolades for customer excellence. His expertise extends to managing large-scale dealer networks across more than 40 locations, as well as overseeing specialized projects in EV infrastructure and battery repair.

This leadership appointment highlights VinFast’s ongoing global expansion as it positions itself as a customer-centric leader in the global electric vehicle transition.

About VinFast:

VinFast—a proud member of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate—is a global smart electric vehicle brand driven by a simple mission: to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. Founded in 2017, VinFast has rapidly scaled from a groundbreaking state-of-the-art manufacturing complex in Hai Phong to an expanding international brand. Today, VinFast designs and manufactures a premium lineup of fully electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses, combining striking design, advanced smart technology, and a customer-first philosophy to shape the future of zero-emission travel worldwide.

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