Geneva, Switzerland - Global Gate, a diversified financial group, announces the appointment of two senior executives from UBS Wealth Management to its Geneva-based wealth management entity.

Michel Adjadj, former Executive Vice Chairman at UBS, joins as Chairman of the Board of Global Gate Asset Management SA, subject to regulatory approval. Jean-Pierre Mehana, former Managing Director at UBS, joins as Managing Director and Partner of Global Gate Asset Management SA. In addition to joining the firm’s leadership team, Jean-Pierre Mehana becomes a member of the Global Gate partnership, reflecting Global Gate Group’s partner-led culture and long-term approach to building the institution.

This dual appointment accelerates the development of Global Gate Wealth Management as the Group's dedicated private client platform, built to deliver holistic and bespoke financial solutions. Global Gate Wealth Management offers international private clients a full-spectrum approach to wealth planning, portfolio management and multi-generational financial solutions across liquid and illiquid asset classes.

With $8 billion in assets under management and offices in Geneva, London, New York, Luxembourg, Paris, Dubai and Beirut, Global Gate is an independent Diversified Financial Group delivering wealth management, asset management, alternative investment management, banking and insurance solutions to empower its international clients' financial growth and investment strategies.

Michel Adjadj brings more than three decades of experience in wealth management. He notably served as Executive Vice Chairman Wealth Management at UBS, having previously led the bank's Wealth Management activities across the EMEA region for twelve years.

With more than 30 years of international private banking experience, including over two decades in Geneva, Jean-Pierre Mehana advises high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurial families across the Middle East and internationally. Prior to joining Global Gate, he served as Managing Director and Head Near East at UBS Wealth Management Switzerland. Earlier in his career, he was Director and Cluster Head Middle East at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in Geneva.

Rudy Sayegh, Founder and CEO, Global Gate Group says:

“The appointment of Michel Adjadj and Jean-Pierre Mehana marks a defining step in the development of Global Gate Wealth Management. Their extensive experience in wealth management will further enhance our ability to serve clients and drive sustainable growth across the platform. Between them, they bring over sixty years of experience serving international private clients across the Middle East and Europe, a market Global Gate has long served and one with significant growth opportunity. This appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening Global Gate Wealth Management into a reference for international private clients seeking deep expertise and relationships built to stand the test of time.”

Michel Adjadj, Chairman of the Board of Global Gate Asset Management adds:

“Global Gate Wealth Management represents a compelling proposition for international private clients combining true investment expertise with the long-term vision that distinguishes the finest wealth management institutions. I am delighted to join at this stage of the Group's development and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place."

Jean-Pierre Mehana, Managing Director and Partner of Global Gate Asset Management continues: "I have spent my career serving international private clients across the Middle East and Europe, and Global Gate Wealth Management, with the depth of its expertise and long-term client philosophy offers the platform from which to continue doing so at the highest level."

About Global Gate:

Global Gate is an independent Diversified Financial Group delivering wealth management, asset management, private banking, insurance and alternative investment management (private equity and real estate) activities.

Founded in 2013 with a vision to build a global institution that stands the test of time, the Group manages $8bn in assets and operates across seven offices - London, Geneva, New York, Paris, Luxembourg, Dubai and Beirut. Global Gate puts its clients' interests at the heart of everything it does, delivering a full-spectrum approach to protecting their assets, growing their wealth, and building relationships that last across generations.

www.globalgatecapital.com

Press Contact:

Céline Haddad

chaddad@globalgatecapital.com