Global: ZEE Entertainment has announced the elevation of Ali Zaidi as Territory Head - MENA, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its presence across the MENA region. In his expanded leadership role, Ali will spearhead ZEE5 Global’s growth strategy across the region, strengthening market presence across GCC territories. His mandate also includes driving the growth of ZEE’s South Asian entertainment offerings, including Zee TV and Zee Cinema, along with expanding FAST channel offerings across the region. He will also continue to lead the growth of Arabic entertainment brands such as Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam, while scaling the company’s co-production initiatives across the region.

As part of ZEE5 Global’s evolving content ecosystem, the company has also strengthened its Arabic entertainment slate with Weyyak content now available on ZEE5, reinforcing its commitment towards offering culturally relevant and diverse storytelling experiences for audiences across MENA. Under Ali’s leadership, the region is poised for accelerated growth, with a strong focus on expanding ZEE5’s user base and further establishing the platform as a preferred destination for South Asian and Arabic entertainment across the GCC markets.

A seasoned media leader, Zaidi brings to the role more than 28 years of progressive leadership across broadcast and digital media. As Business Head of the English Cluster at ZEE, he led Zee Cafe and Zee Studio, where he pioneered the Uncut initiative, a first-of-its-kind proposition bringing uncensored Hollywood content to Indian audiences, including the exclusive Indian premiere of House of Cards. Most recently, as Chief Strategy Sales Officer for ZEE's North Branch and HSM cluster, he oversaw a US$650 million portfolio and led a cross-functional team of over 100 across linear and digital revenue, delivering partnerships with global brands including Reckett, Pepsi, Nestle and Coca-Cola.

Ali Zaidi, Territory Head – MENA, ZEE5 Global, said, "ZEE5 Global's MENA business sits at the intersection of two of the world's most vibrant content cultures, South Asian and Arabic. The integration of Weyyak into ZEE5 Global, our growing co-production partnerships, and the transition to in-house advertising through Z5X Global all point to an organisation that is serious about owning this market for the long term. I am energised by the opportunity to build something enduring here, rooted in great content and powered by technology."

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Health and Lifestyle content in one destination. In addition, ZEE5 Global offers features like 15 navigational languages, content download options, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

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