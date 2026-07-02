Dubai, UAE: Ducab, a leading UAE-based provider of energy solutions, has announced the appointment of Matteo Bavaresco as its new Group CEO, effective immediately. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it looks to accelerate its regional and international growth, having already expanded from the UAE to reach 75 countries worldwide.

Bavaresco succeeds Gert Hoefman, who has served as Interim Group CEO over the past year and will continue to support the company’s strategic direction as a member of the Board of Directors.

Bavaresco brings more than 25 years of international experience across the EMEA and APAC regions. He joins Ducab from his most recent role as CEO in an International cable company. A seasoned global executive, Bavaresco specializes in building high-performance teams, organizational transformation, and public-private sector collaborations.

"It has been a privilege to lead Ducab through this period, and I am incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication shown by our entire team," said Gert Hoefman, member of the Board of Directors at Ducab. "As I transition back to my role on the Board, I warmly welcome Matteo to the Ducab family. His exceptional track record in the global cable industry and his deep expertise in driving organizational transformation make him an ideal leader to guide Ducab into a new era of global competitiveness."

"I am honoured to join Ducab at such a dynamic time for the company, the UAE, and the global energy sector," said Matteo Bavaresco, Group CEO of Ducab. "Ducab’s reputation for excellence, its commitment to sustainable solutions, and its foundational role in the UAE's industrial growth are inspiring. I look forward to building on Ducab's strong foundation with our talented teams, driving innovation and delivering lasting value for our partners and communities.”

Ducab’s continued success remains rooted in its pursuit of excellence and the dedication of its global workforce. With Bavaresco at the helm and Hoefman providing strategic counsel from the Board, the company is uniquely positioned to capture new opportunities, expand its footprint, and drive the future of energy solutions.